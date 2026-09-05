Bangladeshi National 'Loses Documents' After Entering India, Approaches Authorities For Repatriation
Police said the 40-year-old man hails from Tangail district and claimed to have lost a valid passport and visa while staying at a relative's house.
Published : September 5, 2026 at 3:27 PM IST
Malda: In a bizarre turn of events, a Bangladeshi national who claims to have lost his passport and visa showed up at a holding centre in Malda's English Bazar with the hope of assistance for repatriation. However, stunned by his move, the authorities advised him to surrender at the local police station.
Malda Superintendent of Police (SP) Anupam Singh said the matter is being looked into and further action would be taken based on instructions from higher authorities following an investigation.
Police sources said the 40-year-old man hails from the Gopalpur police station area under the Tangail district of Bangladesh. He claimed to have entered India with a valid passport and visa but lost all documents while staying at a relative's house.
Without the travel documents, he was worrying about his journey back home when a bizarre idea chanced upon him. As he was aware that several Bangladeshi nationals staying illegally in India were being identified, kept in holding centres, and pushed back to Bangladesh, he reasoned that if he voluntarily surrendered, he might easily secure a return.
Subsequently, he turned up at the English Bazar holding centre on Friday afternoon, identified himself as a Bangladeshi national to police and requested them to arrange for his repatriation.
Dumbfounded by such a request, the police initially suspected the man might be mentally unstable. Later, investigators spoke with him to understand the situation he was in. It was on the advice of police that the Bangladeshi national finally went to the English Bazar police station to surrender.
Verifying the veracity of his statement is now the primary challenge for police. If his claim that he entered India legally but subsequently lost the documents is found to be true, it will raise the question of whether he can simply be classified as an 'infiltrator'.
Investigators also need to determine whether the individual is making such a claim merely to mislead the police. The English Bazar police are minutely examining his identity, his address in Bangladesh, the time and method of his entry into India, whether he actually possessed a valid passport and visa, and the circumstances under which those documents were lost.
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