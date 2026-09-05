ETV Bharat / state

Bangladeshi National 'Loses Documents' After Entering India, Approaches Authorities For Repatriation

Malda: In a bizarre turn of events, a Bangladeshi national who claims to have lost his passport and visa showed up at a holding centre in Malda's English Bazar with the hope of assistance for repatriation. However, stunned by his move, the authorities advised him to surrender at the local police station.

Malda Superintendent of Police (SP) Anupam Singh said the matter is being looked into and further action would be taken based on instructions from higher authorities following an investigation.

Police sources said the 40-year-old man hails from the Gopalpur police station area under the Tangail district of Bangladesh. He claimed to have entered India with a valid passport and visa but lost all documents while staying at a relative's house.

Without the travel documents, he was worrying about his journey back home when a bizarre idea chanced upon him. As he was aware that several Bangladeshi nationals staying illegally in India were being identified, kept in holding centres, and pushed back to Bangladesh, he reasoned that if he voluntarily surrendered, he might easily secure a return.