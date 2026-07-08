ETV Bharat / state

Bangladeshi National, Residing Illegally In India, Apprehended In Bihar's Motihari

Motihari: A Bangladeshi, who had been staying illegally in India for a long time, was arrested near Maitri Bridge at Customs Chowk under Haraiya police station in Bihar's Motihari.

Mohammad Shyam Hussain, a resident of Baroegaon village under Srinagar police station in Dhaka's Munshiganj, was trying to flee to Nepal when he was arrested on the border in a joint operation by police and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB). Initial investigation revealed Hussain had been residing illegally in India for a long time and was attempting to escape through Nepal.

Police said, regular checking and surveillance operations are being conducted along the India-Nepal border. The security forces noticed Hussain near Maitri Bridge and detained him. During questioning, he was unable to produce any proof of legal residence in India. He was then arrested and handed over to police by the SSB.