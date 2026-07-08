Bangladeshi National, Residing Illegally In India, Apprehended In Bihar's Motihari
Mohammad Shyam Hussain was attempting to flee to Nepal when he was arrested near Maitri Bridge.
Published : July 8, 2026 at 4:08 PM IST
Motihari: A Bangladeshi, who had been staying illegally in India for a long time, was arrested near Maitri Bridge at Customs Chowk under Haraiya police station in Bihar's Motihari.
Mohammad Shyam Hussain, a resident of Baroegaon village under Srinagar police station in Dhaka's Munshiganj, was trying to flee to Nepal when he was arrested on the border in a joint operation by police and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB). Initial investigation revealed Hussain had been residing illegally in India for a long time and was attempting to escape through Nepal.
Police said, regular checking and surveillance operations are being conducted along the India-Nepal border. The security forces noticed Hussain near Maitri Bridge and detained him. During questioning, he was unable to produce any proof of legal residence in India. He was then arrested and handed over to police by the SSB.
अवैध रूप से भारत में रह रहा बांग्लादेशी नागरिक भारत-नेपाल सीमा पार करने के दौरान गिरफ्तार..— MOTIHARI POLICE (@motihari_police) July 8, 2026
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.@bihar_police @IPRDBihar @BiharHomeDept @Dm_Motihari #HaiTaiyaarHum #bihar #champaran #motihari pic.twitter.com/cqEOcL9jSP
Investigation is underway to determine when and by which route did Hussain enter India. It is also being investigated whether he was living in India with the help of an organized network or whether he was planning to travel to another country via Nepal. Security agencies are also conducting a thorough investigation into his contacts and activities.
"Action is being taken against the Bangladeshi national under relevant legal sections related to foreign nationals. A detailed investigation is being conducted into his documents, identity, and the duration of his stay in India. After the investigation is complete, he will be presented in court and further legal procedures will be followed as per rules," said a police officer.
The police clarified that suspicious activities in the border area are being continuously monitored and strict action will continue against those who try to stay in India or cross the border illegally.
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