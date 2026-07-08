Bangladeshi National Deported After Serving 14-Year Jail Term In Odisha
The repatriation process was initiated after Bangladeshi authorities verified the man’s nationality and issued the required travel documents.
Published : July 8, 2026 at 3:55 PM IST
Balasore: A Bangladeshi national who completed a 14-year prison sentence in Odisha has been repatriated to his home country after the required travel and exit permits were issued by the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata, police said.
Mohammad Babu Khan, a native of Hamidri village in the Faridpur district of Bangladesh, was escorted to the border by a Balasore police team led by Sub-Inspector Alok Kumar Jena.
Additional Superintendent of Police Niranjan Behera said Khan had allegedly entered India in 2002 in search of work and was later involved in multiple criminal cases in Balasore district.
He completed his sentence in April this year. Following verification of his nationality by the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission, the necessary travel and exit permits were issued, enabling his repatriation, the officer said. Police said Khan would be formally handed over to Bangladeshi authorities at a designated border check post.
According to police, Khan was named in nine criminal cases registered at Balasore Town, Basta, Sadar, Industrial, and Remuna police stations.
“Balasore police are actively patrolling and gathering intelligence, and our efforts continue to catch and arrest any Bangladeshi infiltrators. Since Babu was caught and was serving his sentence, we have ensured his deportation today as per the rules,” Additional SP Niranjan Behera said.
He was arrested in 2007 as a foreign national and, in 2012, was convicted by an additional sessions court under section 395 of the Indian Penal Code and sentenced to 14 years’ rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 2,000. After Babu's release in April this year, he was kept in a temporary detention centre under police protection.
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