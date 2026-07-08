ETV Bharat / state

Bangladeshi National Deported After Serving 14-Year Jail Term In Odisha

Balasore: A Bangladeshi national who completed a 14-year prison sentence in Odisha has been repatriated to his home country after the required travel and exit permits were issued by the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata, police said.

Mohammad Babu Khan, a native of Hamidri village in the Faridpur district of Bangladesh, was escorted to the border by a Balasore police team led by Sub-Inspector Alok Kumar Jena.

Additional Superintendent of Police Niranjan Behera said Khan had allegedly entered India in 2002 in search of work and was later involved in multiple criminal cases in Balasore district.

He completed his sentence in April this year. Following verification of his nationality by the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission, the necessary travel and exit permits were issued, enabling his repatriation, the officer said. Police said Khan would be formally handed over to Bangladeshi authorities at a designated border check post.