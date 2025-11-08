ETV Bharat / state

Bangladeshi National Arrested from Chhattisgarh's Durg Railway Station

"We had received information about the Bangladeshi national escaping in the train. It was reported that the accused was travelling in sleeper coach number S1 of Shalimar Express. A ticket and a mobile phone were recovered from him," said Rajendra Singh, Durg GRP Outpost In-charge.

Police said the accused, Azmir Alam had escaped from the custody of Mumbai police and was on his way to Kolkata when he was apprehended at the railway station. Police said Mumbai police had informed its Durg counterpart of Alam's escape from custody.

Alam told the police that he had infiltrated to India through Bumra 11 months ago after paying a broker Rs 5,000. Singh said Alam first reached Siliguri and then took a train to Howrah. From Howrah, he went to Mumbai where worked as a pandal builder with a man named Shakib.

"After around a month, people around him became aware of his nationality, and the employer who provided him with the job informed the police. A team of Mumbai police arrested Alam and sent him to prison. Alam spent one year in jail and escaped when was brought to the police station for legal proceedings," Singh said.

He said Alam's escape was immediately reported to the concerned police officers. "Mumbai Police immediately deployed a team of informants and surveillance was increased at bus stands and railway stations. However, Alam, managed to elude the police and boarded the Kurla Shalimar Express. Based on information and photographs provided by Mumbai police, the accused was arrested in Durg," Singh said.

He said a team of Mumbai police arrived in Durg on Saturday and took Alam into custody. Singh said accused had purchased a general ticket for the train and later, secured a seat in sleeper coach S1. The GRP outpost in-charge added that Alam, was found to be carrying no valid documents—passport, visa, or identity card. An FIR has already been filed against him in Mumbai, he said.