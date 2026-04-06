Bangladeshi Mob 'Abducts' Indian Farmer From Bengal's Mekhliganj
Relatives of Sahadev Roy said that the incident was in relatalion of BSF personnel firing at an infiltrator, leading to his injury, writes Subhankar Saha.
Published : April 6, 2026 at 7:57 PM IST
Cooch Behar: An Indian farmer was allegedly abducted on Monday from the fields near the India-Bangladesh border near Kanglatali under the Bagdokra Phulkadabri Gram Panchayat in Mekhliganj of West Bengal's Cooch Behar.
A mob of approximately 400 Bangladeshis launched the surprise attack on farmers working near the Zero Point area. Male members rushed to the defence of the female farm labourers who were also working there. Amidst the ensuing chaos, a group of Bangladeshi miscreants dragged away Sahadev Roy.
However, relatives blamed the negligence of the Border Security Force (BSF) for the incident, claiming that although two BSF jawans stationed nearby were alerted and asked for help, they failed to take any action.
Notably, the Bagdokra area is located approximately a kilometre away from the nearest Indian border outpost. To access their agricultural lands within the Zero Point area, farmers are required to cover a considerable distance inward from the main border fence. Resultantly, farmers allege that if any untoward incident occurs within the Zero Point area, immediate assistance is often unavailable.
BSF personnel opened fire at a Bangladeshi national reportedly attempting to infiltrate into Indian territory on Sunday, leading to the intruder sustaining injuries. The farmers allege that the attack on them was in retaliaon of this incident.
Kaushik Barman, a relative of the abducted farmer, said, "An attempted infiltration occurred across the barbed-wire fence on Sunday. When BSF personnel patrolling the border opened fire, one individual was injured. Subsequently, Sahadev was abducted. We demand he be brought back immediately and request the BSF to provide us with security while we work at the 'Zero Point' area."
Meanwhile, the BSF has mobilised its resources to rescue the abducted farmer and has officially apprised the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) of the entire incident. Additionally, preparations to hold a 'Flag Meeting' with the BGB to address the situation is also underway.
While the BSF declined to comment on the matter, an official from the Cooch Behar District Police said, "Police personnel have visited the spot. Discussions with the BSF are currently underway, and we are closely monitoring the situation."
Earlier, another farmer from Sitalkuchi, Ukil Barman, was allegedly abducted by Bangladeshi nationals and handed over to the police. He was eventually released from a Bangladeshi prison after a prolonged struggle. Since then, he has refrained from crossing the border fence to cultivate his land.
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