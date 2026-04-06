ETV Bharat / state

Bangladeshi Mob 'Abducts' Indian Farmer From Bengal's Mekhliganj

The zero point area near the India-Bangladesh border from where the abduction took place. ( ETV Bharat )

Cooch Behar: An Indian farmer was allegedly abducted on Monday from the fields near the India-Bangladesh border near Kanglatali under the Bagdokra Phulkadabri Gram Panchayat in Mekhliganj of West Bengal's Cooch Behar.

A mob of approximately 400 Bangladeshis launched the surprise attack on farmers working near the Zero Point area. Male members rushed to the defence of the female farm labourers who were also working there. Amidst the ensuing chaos, a group of Bangladeshi miscreants dragged away Sahadev Roy.

However, relatives blamed the negligence of the Border Security Force (BSF) for the incident, claiming that although two BSF jawans stationed nearby were alerted and asked for help, they failed to take any action.

Notably, the Bagdokra area is located approximately a kilometre away from the nearest Indian border outpost. To access their agricultural lands within the Zero Point area, farmers are required to cover a considerable distance inward from the main border fence. Resultantly, farmers allege that if any untoward incident occurs within the Zero Point area, immediate assistance is often unavailable.

BSF personnel opened fire at a Bangladeshi national reportedly attempting to infiltrate into Indian territory on Sunday, leading to the intruder sustaining injuries. The farmers allege that the attack on them was in retaliaon of this incident.