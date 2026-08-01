ETV Bharat / state

Bangladeshi Minor Rescued From Alleged Human Trafficking Network Near Indo-Bangladesh Border

The rescued minor said that one of her aunts handed her over to unidentified traffickers, reports Shamim Molla.

Bangladeshi Minor Rescued From Alleged Human Trafficking Network Near Indo-Bangladesh Border
Representational Image (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 1, 2026 at 11:07 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Basirhat: A minor girl from Bangladesh was rescued from the Swarupnagar border area in West Bengal's Basirhat after she was allegedly trafficked into India by a cross-border trafficking network, officials said on Saturday.

According to officials, the girl was rescued by the Border Security Force (BSF), while the police have launched an investigation into the trafficking racket. The rescued minor told authorities that one of her aunts lured her out on the pretext of taking her on an outing before handing her over to unidentified traffickers.

She alleged that two men identified as Karam and Jibon facilitated her journey from Bangladesh to India through multiple routes. Before being brought across the border, she was allegedly confined in a house in the Abdullahpur-Tongi Bazar area of Dhaka, where plans were being made to sell her elsewhere.

She was eventually rescued from the Swarupnagar border area in North 24 Parganas district.

A police official confirmed that the girl had been rescued by the BSF but declined to disclose further details as the investigation is going on.

Authorities said child trafficking in border areas has become a serious social challenge and said that surveillance and intelligence gathering along the Indo-Bangladesh border would be strengthened. They also said awareness campaigns would be launched to educate local communities about the risks of trafficking and methods used by traffickers.

Read More:

  1. 13-Year-Old Bangladeshi Girl Trafficked Into India, Sold For Rs 40,000, Raped Repeatedly; POCSO Court Delivers Verdict
  2. NIA Chargesheets 10 Men For Involvement In Minor Bangladeshi Girl's Trafficking
  3. Claw Over Girls In The Name of Love: Hyderabad Logs 400 POCSO Cases Every Year

TAGGED:

TRAFFICKING OF A MINOR GIRL
CHILD TRAFFICKING
BANGLADESHI MINOR RESCUED
BORDER SECURITY FORCE
HUMAN TRAFFICKING

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.