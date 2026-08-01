ETV Bharat / state

Bangladeshi Minor Rescued From Alleged Human Trafficking Network Near Indo-Bangladesh Border

Basirhat: A minor girl from Bangladesh was rescued from the Swarupnagar border area in West Bengal's Basirhat after she was allegedly trafficked into India by a cross-border trafficking network, officials said on Saturday.

According to officials, the girl was rescued by the Border Security Force (BSF), while the police have launched an investigation into the trafficking racket. The rescued minor told authorities that one of her aunts lured her out on the pretext of taking her on an outing before handing her over to unidentified traffickers.

She alleged that two men identified as Karam and Jibon facilitated her journey from Bangladesh to India through multiple routes. Before being brought across the border, she was allegedly confined in a house in the Abdullahpur-Tongi Bazar area of Dhaka, where plans were being made to sell her elsewhere.