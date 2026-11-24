Bangladeshi Man Who Entered India Four Decades Ago, Detained In Bengal's Kultali
Molla arrived in India over 40 years ago and initially worked as a labourer at a brick kiln in Basirhat before settling in Kultali.
Published : November 24, 2026 at 7:15 PM IST
Kultali: West Bengal Police on Tuesday detained a suspected Bangladeshi national, who entered India over four decades ago at an age of eight, in Kultali in South 24 Parganas. He initially worked at a brick kiln in Basirhat before settling in Kultali, where he married and started a family.
Kultali Police said preliminary probe reveals the man does not possess any document to confirm his Indian citizenship.
Enamul Molla, a native of Khulna in Bangladesh, currently resides in Kultali with his wife and three children, and works as a 'toto' (electric rickshaw) driver. With his citizenship now under scrutiny, the Kultali Police have launched an investigation into the case.
Canning SDPO Mottakinur Rahman said, "Acting on a tip-off, the Kultali Police conducted raids in various parts of Gopalganj area on Monday night. Five persons were brought to the police station during the operation. Following a review of their identification and residency documents, Enamul Molla was detained."
Kultali Police arrived at Molla's house on Monday night and began questioning him regarding his identity and his residency in India. He was detained following this initial interrogation. Authorities are currently verifying whether he possesses any valid documents for his stay in India.
Meanwhile, following his detention, Molla said he arrived in India from Bangladesh over 40 years ago at the age of eight. Upon his arrival, he initially worked as a labourer at a brick kiln in Basirhat. After several years, he shifted to Kultali, where he married.
Enamul claimed that his name has been included on the electoral roll since his arrival in India. However, it has been reported that he did not cast a vote in the 2026 Assembly elections.
According to police, merely living in India for a long period or having one's name on the electoral roll does not confirm citizenship. Thus, police are examining Molla's identity and the details surrounding his entry and residence in India, identity documents he possesses, and whether he holds any valid proof of citizenship or legal residency.
The Kultali Police have initiated an investigation into the matter, an official said.
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