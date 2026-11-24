ETV Bharat / state

Bangladeshi Man Who Entered India Four Decades Ago, Detained In Bengal's Kultali

Enamul Molla detained by Kultali Police ( ETV Bharat )

Kultali: West Bengal Police on Tuesday detained a suspected Bangladeshi national, who entered India over four decades ago at an age of eight, in Kultali in South 24 Parganas. He initially worked at a brick kiln in Basirhat before settling in Kultali, where he married and started a family.

Kultali Police said preliminary probe reveals the man does not possess any document to confirm his Indian citizenship.

Enamul Molla, a native of Khulna in Bangladesh, currently resides in Kultali with his wife and three children, and works as a 'toto' (electric rickshaw) driver. With his citizenship now under scrutiny, the Kultali Police have launched an investigation into the case. Canning SDPO Mottakinur Rahman said, "Acting on a tip-off, the Kultali Police conducted raids in various parts of Gopalganj area on Monday night. Five persons were brought to the police station during the operation. Following a review of their identification and residency documents, Enamul Molla was detained." Kultali Police arrived at Molla's house on Monday night and began questioning him regarding his identity and his residency in India. He was detained following this initial interrogation. Authorities are currently verifying whether he possesses any valid documents for his stay in India.