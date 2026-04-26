ETV Bharat / state

Bangladeshi Man Held In Uttarakhand's Pauri For Staying Illegally

Pauri: A 39-year-old Bangladeshi national, who had allegedly been staying illegally in India for over a decade using fake documents, has been arrested from the Lakshman Jhula area here, police said on Saturday. The accused, identified as Saniur Rahman alias Satyasadu, a resident of Bangladesh's Faridpur, has been living in India since 2016, they said.

He was residing in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad under the false identity of Satyanishth Arya. He had also stayed in West Bengal and Delhi and had come to Pauri a day before being caught, police said. Police intercepted Rahman on Friday during a verification drive under 'Operation Prahar', which is being conducted to identify suspicious persons.