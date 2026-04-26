Bangladeshi Man Held In Uttarakhand's Pauri For Staying Illegally
The accused, identified as Saniur Rahman alias Satyasadu, also stayed in West Bengal and Delhi. He has been living in India since 2016
By PTI
Published : April 26, 2026 at 12:56 PM IST
Pauri: A 39-year-old Bangladeshi national, who had allegedly been staying illegally in India for over a decade using fake documents, has been arrested from the Lakshman Jhula area here, police said on Saturday. The accused, identified as Saniur Rahman alias Satyasadu, a resident of Bangladesh's Faridpur, has been living in India since 2016, they said.
He was residing in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad under the false identity of Satyanishth Arya. He had also stayed in West Bengal and Delhi and had come to Pauri a day before being caught, police said. Police intercepted Rahman on Friday during a verification drive under 'Operation Prahar', which is being conducted to identify suspicious persons.
The police said his responses appeared contradictory and suspicious during initial questioning. Upon sustained questioning, Rahman disclosed his true nationality. He revealed he had been living in India without a valid visa and had obtained an Aadhaar card under his alias.
The police recovered a Bangladeshi passport that expired in 2018, an Indian identity card, a mobile phone, and a tablet from his possession. The Lakshman Jhula police have registered a case under sections 318(4), 319(2), 338, 336(3), and 340(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Immigration and Foreigners Act.
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