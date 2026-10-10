Bangladeshi Man Held In Jharkhand With Pakistani Currency; Suspect Had Worked In J&K Scrap Trade
He was apprehended after he accidentally triggered the train’s emergency brake system while it was transiting from Mirzachowki toward Sahibganj
Published : October 10, 2026 at 2:12 PM IST
Sahibganj: Railway authorities claimed to have arrested a 26-year-old Bangladeshi national in Jharkhand’s Sahibganj district for illegally residing in India. They said on Saturday that they also seized an assortment of Indian, Nepali, and Pakistani banknotes from his possession.
The suspect, Mohammad Sumon Miyan, was apprehended by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) aboard the Guwahati-bound Brahmaputra Mail. He was apprehended after he accidentally triggered the train’s emergency brake system while it was transiting from Mirzachowki toward Sahibganj.
According to RPF officials, Miyan was sleeping on an upper berth in a general coach when he suddenly lost his balance and grabbed the nearby emergency chain as he began to fall.
“The train came to an abrupt halt after the chain was pulled accidentally. The sudden disruption prompted RPF personnel to search the train. Upon seeing the approaching officials, three companions travelling with Miyan managed to flee the scene, but Miyan was successfully detained,” officials said.
Security personnel deboarded Miyan at Barharwa and brought him to Sahibganj for questioning. “A subsequent search uncovered a Bangladeshi national identity card, two mobile phones, Indian currency and distinct banknotes from Pakistan and Nepal. The discovery of the mixed foreign currency prompted immediate interrogation by local police and the Intelligence Bureau (IB),” said an official.
During interrogation, Miyan said he was in India, having lived in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir, with 19 associates working in the scrap trade.
“Bangladeshis were being evicted from Srinagar areas, so he travelled to Delhi with three companions and boarded the Brahmaputra Mail, intending to travel to Guwahati and ultimately return to Bangladesh,” Miyan told investigators.
While the incident occurred on Thursday, details came to light only late Friday evening.
Confirming the arrest, RPF Sub-Inspector (SI) Sabal Kishore said that the “Bangladeshi national was found on the train and initially questioned there.”
“The suspect was subsequently handed over to the Sahibganj Government Railway Police (GRP) police station. Indian currency, as well as currency notes from Nepal and Pakistan, were recovered from his possession,” Kishore added.
Officials said that the two seized mobile phones are currently being examined to trace the suspect's network links and investigate the source of the foreign currency. The Sahibganj GRP has registered a formal case against Miyan, and he will be sent to jail on Saturday. “We have launched a coordinated search to track down the three escaped associates,” said SI Kishore.
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