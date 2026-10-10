ETV Bharat / state

Bangladeshi Man Held In Jharkhand With Pakistani Currency; Suspect Had Worked In J&K Scrap Trade

Sahibganj: Railway authorities claimed to have arrested a 26-year-old Bangladeshi national in Jharkhand’s Sahibganj district for illegally residing in India. They said on Saturday that they also seized an assortment of Indian, Nepali, and Pakistani banknotes from his possession.

The suspect, Mohammad Sumon Miyan, was apprehended by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) aboard the Guwahati-bound Brahmaputra Mail. He was apprehended after he accidentally triggered the train’s emergency brake system while it was transiting from Mirzachowki toward Sahibganj.

According to RPF officials, Miyan was sleeping on an upper berth in a general coach when he suddenly lost his balance and grabbed the nearby emergency chain as he began to fall.

“The train came to an abrupt halt after the chain was pulled accidentally. The sudden disruption prompted RPF personnel to search the train. Upon seeing the approaching officials, three companions travelling with Miyan managed to flee the scene, but Miyan was successfully detained,” officials said.

Security personnel deboarded Miyan at Barharwa and brought him to Sahibganj for questioning. “A subsequent search uncovered a Bangladeshi national identity card, two mobile phones, Indian currency and distinct banknotes from Pakistan and Nepal. The discovery of the mixed foreign currency prompted immediate interrogation by local police and the Intelligence Bureau (IB),” said an official.

During interrogation, Miyan said he was in India, having lived in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir, with 19 associates working in the scrap trade.