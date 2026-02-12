ETV Bharat / state

Fear Or Other Motive? Bangladeshi Man Enters India Fearing For Life, Arrested In Malda

Malda: A 37-year-old Bangladeshi national was arrested after illegally crossing into India, police said. The youth, identified as Krishna Kumar Seal, was caught by the Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday night and then handed over to the English Bazaar police station.

The man claims he fled Bangladesh out of fear as he was facing threats for protesting against alleged atrocities on minority Hindus in the country. BSF sources said it is necessary to investigate whether he entered India due to fear or there is some other motive.

According to BSF sources, the man entered India through the Mahdipur Land Customs Station gate late on Monday night. The BSF arrested him for not having valid documents. A mobile phone, SIM card, charger, cash and some health examination documents were recovered from him.

BSF sources also said on interrogating him, it was learnt that he is a resident of Jamnagar village in Bangladesh's Rajshahi district. "He claimed minority Hindus are being persecuted in Bangladesh and various Hindu organisations are being shut. He became vocal against the alleged atrocities on social media and since then, he has been receiving threats. He claimed Jamaat-e-Islami supporters were targeting him so he decided to flee the country fearing for his life.