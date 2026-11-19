Bangladeshi Detained At Changrabandha Border In West Bengal On Suspicion Of Being ISI Spy
The accused Mohammed Selim (30), a resident of Kurigram in Bangladesh, was intercepted while he was attempting to return to his country, reports Shubankar Saha.
Published : November 19, 2026 at 9:43 PM IST
Cooch Behar: A Bangladeshi national was on Thursday detained by police at the Changrabandha immigration checkpost on suspicion of being an ISI operative.
The accused Mohammed Selim (30), a resident of Kurigram in Bangladesh, was intercepted in the afternoon while he was attempting to return to his country. Selim is currently being held at Mekhliganj police station, where investigators are questioning him. According to police sources, Selim had been under surveillance following a tip-off from a central intelligence agency.
Police said Selim had entered India a few days ago on a tourist visa. His movements raised suspicions, prompting a central intelligence agency to alert the Cooch Behar district police, who subsequently began monitoring him.
He was detained on Thursday afternoon while passing through the Changrabandha immigration checkpost to return to Bangladesh and was later taken to the Mekhliganj police station. Investigators are investigating his purpose for visiting India, the places he visited, and the individuals with whom he established contact.
An official from Cooch Behar district police confirmed that Selim was detained based on prior information provided by a central intelligence agency and is currently undergoing interrogation.
Prior to the incident at Changrabandha, the Special Task Force (STF) of the state police had arrested four individuals from various locations in Dinhata about two months ago, also on suspicion of being ISI operatives. The accused were identified as Saiful Haque, Nur Nasiruddin Mia, Mithu Rahman, and Rashidul Haque.
Investigators alleged that Indian SIM cards were procured and sent to Pakistan via Bangladesh and Nepal. It is further alleged that the SIM cards were subsequently used for anti-India activities.
Among those arrested, Saiful Haque is a resident of Goalpokhar in North Dinajpur; Nur Nasiruddin Mia resides in the Choukhushi Balarampur area of Tufanganj; and Rashidul Haque is from the Thoraikhana area of Dinhata. All four individuals arrested in the case are currently lodged in jail.
Following the recent incident in Dinhata, the detention of another Bangladeshi national in Changrabandha—on suspicion of being an ISI operative—has prompted renewed concerns regarding border security. According to sources, surveillance is being intensified, particularly concerning cross-border movement along the India-Bangladesh frontier, the activities of foreign nationals, and suspicious communications.
However, it remains unclear whether Salim, has any links to the four persons arrested in the previous case or if he is part of an organized network. Based on intelligence provided by central agencies, investigators are examining his motives for entering India, his whereabouts, and his contacts. Intelligence officials are now closely monitoring the situation to see if any new information emerges from the ongoing interrogation.
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