ETV Bharat / state

Bangladeshi Detained At Changrabandha Border In West Bengal On Suspicion Of Being ISI Spy

Representational image ( ETV Bharat )

Cooch Behar: A Bangladeshi national was on Thursday detained by police at the Changrabandha immigration checkpost on suspicion of being an ISI operative.

The accused Mohammed Selim (30), a resident of Kurigram in Bangladesh, was intercepted in the afternoon while he was attempting to return to his country. Selim is currently being held at Mekhliganj police station, where investigators are questioning him. According to police sources, Selim had been under surveillance following a tip-off from a central intelligence agency.

Police said Selim had entered India a few days ago on a tourist visa. His movements raised suspicions, prompting a central intelligence agency to alert the Cooch Behar district police, who subsequently began monitoring him. He was detained on Thursday afternoon while passing through the Changrabandha immigration checkpost to return to Bangladesh and was later taken to the Mekhliganj police station. Investigators are investigating his purpose for visiting India, the places he visited, and the individuals with whom he established contact. An official from Cooch Behar district police confirmed that Selim was detained based on prior information provided by a central intelligence agency and is currently undergoing interrogation. Prior to the incident at Changrabandha, the Special Task Force (STF) of the state police had arrested four individuals from various locations in Dinhata about two months ago, also on suspicion of being ISI operatives. The accused were identified as Saiful Haque, Nur Nasiruddin Mia, Mithu Rahman, and Rashidul Haque.