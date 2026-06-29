ETV Bharat / state

Bangladeshi Couple, Children Detained From Temple In Bihar's Banka

Banka: An illegal Bangladeshi couple and their two children were detained at the famous Radha-Krishna temple (Thakurwari) in the Jamadha OP area of Bihar's Banka district, police said on Monday. The family had been staying in the temple premises for the past three days, they added.

After growing suspicious about the couple's activities, temple caretaker Vijay Rai informed the local police station. On being questioned, they revealed their Bangladeshi identities.

Police said the man identified himself as Milton Haldar of Barishal, and the woman as Jhumarani Das of Dhaka's Munshiganj. Neither of them possessed any valid documents for entering or staying in India. Following questioning, all four were sent to judicial custody, they added.

The couple said they came to India to ensure their children's safety following atrocities against the Hindu community in Bangladesh and the disappearance of family members. They crossed the border illegally 2.5 months ago after paying Rs 20,000 to a middleman, police said.