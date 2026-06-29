Bangladeshi Couple, Children Detained From Temple In Bihar's Banka
They came to India 2.5 months ago for their children's safety following atrocities on the Hindu community in Bangladesh and the disappearance of family members.
Published : June 29, 2026 at 1:43 PM IST
Banka: An illegal Bangladeshi couple and their two children were detained at the famous Radha-Krishna temple (Thakurwari) in the Jamadha OP area of Bihar's Banka district, police said on Monday. The family had been staying in the temple premises for the past three days, they added.
After growing suspicious about the couple's activities, temple caretaker Vijay Rai informed the local police station. On being questioned, they revealed their Bangladeshi identities.
Police said the man identified himself as Milton Haldar of Barishal, and the woman as Jhumarani Das of Dhaka's Munshiganj. Neither of them possessed any valid documents for entering or staying in India. Following questioning, all four were sent to judicial custody, they added.
The couple said they came to India to ensure their children's safety following atrocities against the Hindu community in Bangladesh and the disappearance of family members. They crossed the border illegally 2.5 months ago after paying Rs 20,000 to a middleman, police said.
They initially reached West Bengal and later moved to Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh, fearing arrest. After performing voluntary service at various temples, they reached Banka and stayed at the temple premises for three days.
A thorough investigation has been launched into the matter to determine the route taken by the couple to enter India and whether any local person or illegal networks were involved in it.
Superintendent of Police Amitesh Kumar said no espionage angle has come up in the investigation so far. The Bangladesh embassy has been notified, and the family has been sent to Bhagalpur Central Jail.
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