Bangladesh Yet Again Absent At Kolkata Book Fair? Guild Awaits Centre's Permission

Publishers and Book Sellers Guild announcing Argentina as the theme country of Kolkata Book Fair ( ETV Bharat )

Kolkata: Argentina will be the theme country of this year's International Kolkata Book Fair, announced the Publishers and Book Sellers Guild on Monday. The day also witnessed a unique 'wet book fair' at College Street, where books damaged during the rains on September 23 were sold at discounted rates. International Kolkata Book Fair Damaged books being sold at 'wet book fair' in College Street (ETV Bharat) The 49th International Kolkata Book Fair will be organised from January 22, 2026 to February 3. Likewise every year, different countries will participate at the fair but Bangladesh has been left out this year as well. Tridib Chatterjee, general secretary of the Publishers and Booksellers Guild said, "We want Bangladesh to visit Delhi", indirectly implying that the country should participate in the book fair with Centre's permission. Bangladesh, which had featured at every edition of the Kolkata Book Fair since 1996, was not a participating country last time. Argentina has been participating at the International Kolkata Book Fair for many years but the country of Messi and Maradona is being highlighted as the theme country for the first time. Two representatives from the Argentine Embassy participated in the press conference on Monday. One of their representatives said, "The love that the football fans of Kolkata give to our national team is truly unique. We hope that we will be able to maintain that love by becoming champions next time too. Argentina's participation in the 2026 Kolkata International Book Fair will add a new chapter in the history of the beautiful relationship with India." Last year, books worth Rs 23 crore were sold at the book fair and there were a total of 1035 stalls. Guild president Sudhanshu Shekhar Dey said, "Many new publishers have applied to participate in the upcoming book fair. Even last year, we were able to provide a few new stalls but it is not possible to increase the number of stalls further. Like the previous years, the book fair will be held at Salt Lake Central Park. Since the metro service is more extensive this year, the Guild is expecting many book lovers.'' Wet Book Fair Book lovers gathered in front of the fair much before it started (ETV Bharat)