Bangladesh Yet Again Absent At Kolkata Book Fair? Guild Awaits Centre's Permission
The 49th International Kolkata Book Fair will be organised from January 22 to February 3 at Salt Lake Central Park and many countries will participate.
Published : November 4, 2025 at 2:48 PM IST
Kolkata: Argentina will be the theme country of this year's International Kolkata Book Fair, announced the Publishers and Book Sellers Guild on Monday. The day also witnessed a unique 'wet book fair' at College Street, where books damaged during the rains on September 23 were sold at discounted rates.
International Kolkata Book Fair
The 49th International Kolkata Book Fair will be organised from January 22, 2026 to February 3. Likewise every year, different countries will participate at the fair but Bangladesh has been left out this year as well. Tridib Chatterjee, general secretary of the Publishers and Booksellers Guild said, "We want Bangladesh to visit Delhi", indirectly implying that the country should participate in the book fair with Centre's permission.
Bangladesh, which had featured at every edition of the Kolkata Book Fair since 1996, was not a participating country last time.
Argentina has been participating at the International Kolkata Book Fair for many years but the country of Messi and Maradona is being highlighted as the theme country for the first time. Two representatives from the Argentine Embassy participated in the press conference on Monday.
One of their representatives said, "The love that the football fans of Kolkata give to our national team is truly unique. We hope that we will be able to maintain that love by becoming champions next time too. Argentina's participation in the 2026 Kolkata International Book Fair will add a new chapter in the history of the beautiful relationship with India."
Last year, books worth Rs 23 crore were sold at the book fair and there were a total of 1035 stalls. Guild president Sudhanshu Shekhar Dey said, "Many new publishers have applied to participate in the upcoming book fair. Even last year, we were able to provide a few new stalls but it is not possible to increase the number of stalls further. Like the previous years, the book fair will be held at Salt Lake Central Park. Since the metro service is more extensive this year, the Guild is expecting many book lovers.''
Wet Book Fair
This is the first time in the 200-year history of Bengali publishing that a book fair was held on Bankim Chatterjee Street in front of the College Square gate. A huge crowd of buyers thronged at the fair.
College Street, the heart of Bengal's intellect, is one of the largest book markets in Asia. Almost all publications and booksellers were more or less affected by the heavy rains of September 23. Numerous books got damaged in rainwater, registering losses of at least Rs 10 crore.
Nearly 36 publications participated in this fair from 11 am to 8 pm. Kiriti Roy, a book lover from Serampore in West Bengal's Hooghly district said, "This is a good initiative. It would be better if there were more such book fairs. I bought seven or eight books worth Rs 2,000 and plan to buy more."
Another reader, Dhrubo Banerjee, said, "I want to remember it not as a wet book fair, but as any usual book fair because it carries tears of publishers. It is important to stand by those publishers and workers. We should buy at least two books from here."
Tithi Haldar, who came from Salt Lake to buy books said, "So many books have been ruined. It is sad. Now you have to buy the books you like and dry them in the sun. There are various types of books here, including drama, fiction and poetry. Books here are damaged so if you want a second copy it is very difficult."
Halder said discounts are being given based on the condition of the book. For instance, a book worth Rs 500 is available at Rs 400 and if the condition is really bad, it is available for only Rs 50, Halder added.
Abhishek Ghosh, editor of the Kolkata Creative Publishers Welfare Association, said, "We are getting an incredible response from the readers. The fair was supposed to start at 11 am but people gathered at Bankim Chandra Chatterjee Street even before 10 am. Books were sold out even before they were arranged on the tables."
Maruf Hossain, president, Kolkata Creative Publishers Welfare Association, President said, "Many new generation readers have come here to buy books and this is a ray of hope. Today we handed over a cheque amounting to Rs 3.42 lakh to 65 publishing houses, booksellers and printing associates who had applied for assistance from us due to the heavy rains.’’
He said that the association bought damaged books worth Rs 66,000 from the wet book fair and gave them as gifts to the readers, writers and eminent people who were present here.
Delhi Bengal Association has provided assistance of Rs 2 lakh on behalf of 20 puja committees and social organisations of Delhi for the victims of College Street. Self-help organisations have provided financial assistance in organising this book fair, he added.
Notably, the Kolkata Creative Publishers Welfare Association has requested Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to announce a compensation package for small and medium publications and booksellers. Also, a pumping station and a fire station dedicated to College Street are among other demands.
