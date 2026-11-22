ETV Bharat / state

Bangladesh Unrest: Suvendu Says He Will Speak To Jaishankar Over Attacks

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has expressed grave concern over the recent unrest in Bangladesh and the attacks on religious minorities there. He was speaking about the situation in the neighbouring country during an interaction with the media on Sunday evening.

Although in adherence to administrative protocol, Adhikari cannot directly intervene in matters concerning foreign policy, he stated that he would bring the concerns arising in West Bengal—due to the situation across the border—to the attention of the central government. Suvendu mentioned that he would reach out to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar as soon as offices reopen on Monday.

During the press conference, a question was raised as to whether those affected in Bangladesh could be provided with legal protection through the CAA should they arrive in West Bengal. In response, the Chief Minister noted that under current regulations, the cut-off date for the CAA is December 31, 2014.

He stated, "A state government cannot directly intervene in or comment on matters of foreign policy. Whatever I need to convey must be communicated to the Ministry of External Affairs. I will contact Jaishankarji when offices reopen. I will send an email if necessary—to inform him that there are repercussions here, as many people in West Bengal have relatives in Bangladesh. They are deeply distressed and worried."

He remarked, "Such incidents are deeply painful. Bangladesh is a neighbouring nation, and I am the Chief Minister of a state which borders Bangladesh. I am extremely concerned, and these events are triggering reactions here in West Bengal as well." However, Suvendu also clarified that, as the head of the state administration, he is bound by certain constitutional obligations.

Additionally, he intends to speak with Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the extension of the cut-off date for the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The Chief Minister voiced his concern regarding the arson and attacks on the homes of Hindus in various parts of Bangladesh, including Narail.

Furthermore, there are existing directives in place to ensure that no police action is taken against individuals arriving from Bangladesh up until December 31, 2024. He indicated that, given the circumstances, he would request an extension of this timeframe. The Chief Minister stated, “If necessary, I will request the Union Home Minister to extend the timeframe. I will also forward the images and videos I have received to him, should the need arise.” The Chief Minister mentioned that he has received several videos and phone calls following the incident; many people who are in touch with her are deeply concerned.

The Chief Minister remarked, “When I was the Leader of the Opposition, I tried to stand by them. But now, I am the administrative head of the state. That is a neighbouring nation. Whatever I must do or say must be channelled through the Ministry of External Affairs. I adhere to these protocols. My actions are subject to the constraints of foreign policy; I cannot act or speak in an unrestrained or unregulated manner.”

Regarding border security in the context of the situation in Bangladesh, the Chief Minister noted that the border is under strict surveillance. He pointed out that, in addition to West Bengal, states like Assam, Tripura, and Meghalaya also have a significant number of residents—collectively at least 20 million—who have relatives in Bangladesh. Consequently, events on the other side of the border naturally cause concern on this side.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister clarified his stance on the security of Bangladeshi nationals arriving on medical or tourist visas, as well as the issue of illegal infiltration. He stated that for those who have arrived for medical treatment on visas granted by the Indian government on humanitarian grounds, or those present on valid tourist visas, there is no question of taking legal action against them as long as their visas are valid.

However, emphasising the government’s firm stance against infiltrators, the Chief Minister, who also holds the Home portfolio, said, “Those who enter illegally are infiltrators. Tell me about them, and I—along with my police force and the BSF—will ensure they are removed. This is my responsibility.” He explained that instead of being sent to jail, infiltrators are being repatriated directly through holding stations. Adhikari asserted, “This was not done previously due to ‘vote-bank politics.’ Now, action is being taken. Consequently, we have officially facilitated the removal of over 10,000 infiltrators with the assistance of the BSF.”