Bangladesh Unrest Ripple Effect: Over 5,000 Workers In Limbo As Jute Mill Shuts Down In West Bengal’s Jagaddal
The jute mill was closed due to the abnormal increase in the price of raw jute and a shortage in its supply.
Published : December 24, 2025 at 8:18 AM IST
Jagaddal: The earnings of over 5000 workers are at stake after a jute mill in West Bengal’s Jagaddal was shut down indefinitely, citing “abnormal increase in the price of raw jute and a shortage in its supply, apparently due to the ongoing unrest in neighbouring Bangladesh.
According to Binay Kumar Mandal, the joint secretary of the factory's workers' union, the entry gates of the Jagatdal Jute and Industries Limited, located on Barrackpore Ghoshpara Road, bore a ‘Suspension of Work’ notice as the workers arrived on Monday morning. The notice stated that due to the abnormal increase in the price of raw jute and a shortage in its supply, the jute mill has been closed indefinitely.
The notice also added that temporary workers would not receive any salary or wages for the duration the factory remains closed. This caused fury among the workers who had no clue what to do next to make both ends meet.
Approximately five thousand workers are employed at the mill across three shifts. However, according to workers, production had been reduced during the past week with the mill operating in only two shifts. Work continued there until Sunday.
But on Monday morning, the workers were stunned to find the 'Suspension of Work' notice hanging at the jute mill gate. Protests were also held against the factory authorities within the jute mill premises. The workers' only demand is that the factory authorities must reinstate their jobs. Otherwise, they will resort to a larger movement. Adequate police were also deployed at the factory premises to prevent any untoward incidents.
The management claims that they have not been receiving a proper supply of raw jute for quite some time. Moreover, the unrestrained rise in jute prices is also behind the closure of the mill. "If there was a shortage of raw jute, the factory authorities could have discussed it with the workers and informed them. But instead of doing that, why did they put up a notice on the first working day of the week?" Mandal asked.
Meanwhile, according to some informed sources, the diplomatic differences with Bangladesh are behind this shortage of raw jute. “Both India and Bangladesh are mutually dependent on each other in the jute trade. Amidst the unrest in Bangladesh, Dhaka has recently restricted the export of raw jute. As a result, there are fears of a deep crisis in India's jute industry,” the sources said.
The jute mill owners in the state had written to the centre on Friday to impose a ban on the export of jute seeds to neighbouring Bangladesh. In a letter sent to Union Textile Minister Giriraj Singh, the Indian Jute Mills Association stated that the decision by Bangladesh to restrict jute exports has created a shortage of raw materials across the country.
Consequently, the Association expressed apprehension that the price of raw jute in the domestic market may increase sharply. In light of these circumstances, the JJI Jute Mill in Jagaddal has been shut down indefinitely due to a shortage of raw jute.
Also read: