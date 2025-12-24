ETV Bharat / state

Bangladesh Unrest Ripple Effect: Over 5,000 Workers In Limbo As Jute Mill Shuts Down In West Bengal’s Jagaddal

Police personnel outside the closed jute mill ( ETV Bharat )

Jagaddal: The earnings of over 5000 workers are at stake after a jute mill in West Bengal’s Jagaddal was shut down indefinitely, citing “abnormal increase in the price of raw jute and a shortage in its supply, apparently due to the ongoing unrest in neighbouring Bangladesh. According to Binay Kumar Mandal, the joint secretary of the factory's workers' union, the entry gates of the Jagatdal Jute and Industries Limited, located on Barrackpore Ghoshpara Road, bore a ‘Suspension of Work’ notice as the workers arrived on Monday morning. The notice stated that due to the abnormal increase in the price of raw jute and a shortage in its supply, the jute mill has been closed indefinitely. The notice also added that temporary workers would not receive any salary or wages for the duration the factory remains closed. This caused fury among the workers who had no clue what to do next to make both ends meet. The notice stating suspension of work (ETV Bharat) Approximately five thousand workers are employed at the mill across three shifts. However, according to workers, production had been reduced during the past week with the mill operating in only two shifts. Work continued there until Sunday.