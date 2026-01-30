Bangladesh Sees Surge in Violence Against Minorities As High-Stakes Elections Near
As Bangladesh heads into elections, brutal incidents and voices from within the minority community point to a deeper, long-standing pattern of persecution.
Published : January 30, 2026 at 12:32 AM IST|
Updated : January 30, 2026 at 1:23 AM IST
By Soumik Karmakar
Kolkata: The killing of Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh, who was beaten and set ablaze as hundreds looked on, has unsettled the country and its neighbour, India. Videos of the horrific act circulated quickly on social media, which triggered outrage, protests, and anguished debates worldwide.
According to Dr. Kushal Baran Chakraborty, assistant professor of Sanskrit at Chittagong University, “What happened to Dipu only exposed the truth. Many more brutal incidents have occurred over the years, but they never came to light.”
Dr. Chakraborty is the founder of the Sanatan Vidyarthi Parishad in Bangladesh and a co-spokesperson of the Sammilani Jagaran Jote, an alliance that advocates minority rights. The group’s main spokesperson, Chinmay Krishna Das, also known as Chinmay Prabhu, is currently in prison. Chakraborty says minority communities, particularly Hindus, have long faced persecution in Bangladesh.
A pattern of violence
Dipu Chandra Das was allegedly killed in mid-December 2025. His death was followed by a series of similar incidents. In early January, Khokon Chandra Das, a 50-year-old pharmaceutical businessman from Shariatpur district, was reportedly beaten and set on fire. In a desperate attempt to survive, he jumped into a roadside pond, but succumbed to his injuries three days later in a hospital.
On December 24, Amrit Mandal was allegedly beaten to death in Pangsha Upazila of Rajbari district. On January 12, an autorickshaw driver, Samir Das, was reportedly murdered. Five days later, Ripon Saha, a petrol pump employee, allegedly died after being run over by a car. In Gazipur, businessman Liton Chandra Ghosh was beaten to death, and most recently, a young man named Chanchal Bhowmik was allegedly burned alive in Narsingdi.
Following Khokon Das’s death, Kajal Debnath, spokesperson of the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council, told the media that at least five minority members had been killed since December.
“We are targeted”
Dr. Chakraborty himself claims to be a victim of violence and intimidation. He says he was attacked while protesting the arrest of Chinmay Prabhu. “I was with Chinmay Prabhu on the day he was arrested. After that, we went to Shahbagh to protest. There, I was beaten,” he recalled. “In the Alif murder case, Chinmay Prabhu’s name was put first among the accused. They tried to include my name as well,” he added.
Chakraborty claims that around a month after Sheikh Hasina left Bangladesh on August 5, 2024, at least 49 minority teachers were forced to resign and the numbers increased later. He further alleges that his own promotion at Chittagong University has been stalled because of his work on minority rights. “Hindus are not the only ones being targeted,” he said. “Qadianis, Sufis, and others also face hostility.”
Elections and escalation
With national elections scheduled for February, Chakraborty warns that violence against minorities often intensifies during election periods. “Persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh is constant, but it becomes most severe before elections,” he told ETV Bharat.
He rejected the notion that the current situation is solely linked to political changes after Sheikh Hasina’s departure. “This is not new. During the previous government’s tenure, many Hindus did get jobs, but attacks driven by religious sentiment were also widespread,” he said.
He says there are concerns over the erosion of Bengal’s cultural heritage. “Baul music, Lalon, Rabindranath Tagore, and Kazi Nazrul Islam are being questioned. The names of Jibanananda Das, Jagadish Chandra Bose, and Prafulla Chandra Ray are being erased. If the names of the sons of the soil are wiped out, what will the next generation learn?”
Alarming numbers, unanswered questions
Citing statistics, Chakraborty said thousands of minorities have been killed in Bangladesh between 2001 and 2025, possibly as many as 10,000. He noted that Hindus constituted around 10 percent of the population in 2017, a figure that fell to about 7 percent by 2022.
“Under whose rule did this decline happen?” he asked. “Under Sheikh Hasina’s government. Reports said that 1.5 million Hindus were disappearing every decade. Why was no minority commission formed? Why was no serious action taken?”
He argued that Bangladesh lacks institutional safeguards for minorities. “There should be a ministry, a commission, and a proper security system. We have none. The police always offer ready-made explanations, robbery, extortion, extremism. When crimes are downplayed, criminals feel emboldened.”
Chakraborty went further, alleging that the roots of today’s fundamentalism were planted during Sheikh Hasina’s tenure. “What we see today are poisonous fruits. But the tree was planted long ago and allowed to grow.”
Looking ahead
As elections approach, BNP leader Tarique Rahman has emerged as a key political figure. Whether he can reverse the tide of fundamentalism remains an open question. Chakraborty, however, remains cautiously hopeful. “We have to be optimistic,” he said. “The Tarique Rahman of today is not the same as before. He speaks about working with believers and non-believers alike. No one has said this before. If he acts on this vision, something positive may happen.”
At the same time, he believes Bengali Hindus must strengthen their own unity. “We suffer because we have no one to protect us. Bengali Hindus must stand up for themselves,” he said.
Back home in India, protests have erupted over alleged attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh. In West Bengal, demonstrations were held, and Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari visited the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata. Yet Chakraborty remains focused on internal resistance. “I won’t comment on India’s role,” he said. “We want to protest in Bangladesh. If needed, we will approach the United Nations.”
Bangladesh is set to go to the polls on February 12, when a democratically elected government will replace the caretaker administration. Whether this transition will bring relief to minority communities remains uncertain. For now, the answer, as Chakraborty put it, “lies in the womb of time.”
