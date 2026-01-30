ETV Bharat / state

Bangladesh Sees Surge in Violence Against Minorities As High-Stakes Elections Near

By Soumik Karmakar

Kolkata: The killing of Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh, who was beaten and set ablaze as hundreds looked on, has unsettled the country and its neighbour, India. Videos of the horrific act circulated quickly on social media, which triggered outrage, protests, and anguished debates worldwide.

According to Dr. Kushal Baran Chakraborty, assistant professor of Sanskrit at Chittagong University, “What happened to Dipu only exposed the truth. Many more brutal incidents have occurred over the years, but they never came to light.”

Dr. Chakraborty is the founder of the Sanatan Vidyarthi Parishad in Bangladesh and a co-spokesperson of the Sammilani Jagaran Jote, an alliance that advocates minority rights. The group’s main spokesperson, Chinmay Krishna Das, also known as Chinmay Prabhu, is currently in prison. Chakraborty says minority communities, particularly Hindus, have long faced persecution in Bangladesh.

Protest Rally in Bangladesh (AFP)

A pattern of violence

Dipu Chandra Das was allegedly killed in mid-December 2025. His death was followed by a series of similar incidents. In early January, Khokon Chandra Das, a 50-year-old pharmaceutical businessman from Shariatpur district, was reportedly beaten and set on fire. In a desperate attempt to survive, he jumped into a roadside pond, but succumbed to his injuries three days later in a hospital.

On December 24, Amrit Mandal was allegedly beaten to death in Pangsha Upazila of Rajbari district. On January 12, an autorickshaw driver, Samir Das, was reportedly murdered. Five days later, Ripon Saha, a petrol pump employee, allegedly died after being run over by a car. In Gazipur, businessman Liton Chandra Ghosh was beaten to death, and most recently, a young man named Chanchal Bhowmik was allegedly burned alive in Narsingdi.

Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina. (File Photo)

Following Khokon Das’s death, Kajal Debnath, spokesperson of the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council, told the media that at least five minority members had been killed since December.

“We are targeted”

Dr. Chakraborty himself claims to be a victim of violence and intimidation. He says he was attacked while protesting the arrest of Chinmay Prabhu. “I was with Chinmay Prabhu on the day he was arrested. After that, we went to Shahbagh to protest. There, I was beaten,” he recalled. “In the Alif murder case, Chinmay Prabhu’s name was put first among the accused. They tried to include my name as well,” he added.

Chakraborty claims that around a month after Sheikh Hasina left Bangladesh on August 5, 2024, at least 49 minority teachers were forced to resign and the numbers increased later. He further alleges that his own promotion at Chittagong University has been stalled because of his work on minority rights. “Hindus are not the only ones being targeted,” he said. “Qadianis, Sufis, and others also face hostility.”