Bangladesh Lynching: Assam And Entire Northeast Must Be Vigilant, Says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday took stock of preparations ahead of the inauguration of Batadrava Than by Amit Shah on December 29.
Nagaon: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday expressed deep concern over reports of alleged atrocities against minority Hindus in neighbouring Bangladesh, saying the situation is being closely monitored and Assam and the entire Northeast must remain alert and vigilant.
Responding to media queries during his visit to the Batadrava area in Nagaon district, the CM said there have been disturbing incidents of violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, including reports of people being burnt alive. Leaders and those currently in power in Bangladesh have, on several occasions, spoken about bringing the Northeast region under their control, he said.
“What is happening in Bangladesh is a matter of serious concern for us. There have been incidents of severe atrocities on Hindus. We are observing the developments very carefully. Given the historical context of people entering Assam from Bangladesh at different times, we need to keep a sharp eye on the situation and remain fully alert,” Sarma said.
The CM underlined that such developments across the border cannot be ignored and stressed the need for heightened awareness to safeguard the interests and security of the region.
"Assam is on alert. Bangladeshi infiltrators are settling in Assam and Hindus are being murdered in broad daylight in Bangladesh. The campaign to drive out the infiltrators will continue!" Sarma posted on his X handle.
Earlier in the day, Sarma visited the Batadrava Cultural Project, located near Batadrava Than, the birthplace of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva, Assamese saint and cultural icon. The Rs 220-crore project is scheduled to be inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on December 29.
Inspecting the site, the CM said around 90 per cent of the project work has been completed and the remaining will be finished within a month after the inauguration. He informed that Shah would inaugurate the project and later attend several programmes in Guwahati on the same day.
