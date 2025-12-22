ETV Bharat / state

Bangladesh Lynching: Assam And Entire Northeast Must Be Vigilant, Says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Nagaon: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday expressed deep concern over reports of alleged atrocities against minority Hindus in neighbouring Bangladesh, saying the situation is being closely monitored and Assam and the entire Northeast must remain alert and vigilant.

Responding to media queries during his visit to the Batadrava area in Nagaon district, the CM said there have been disturbing incidents of violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, including reports of people being burnt alive. Leaders and those currently in power in Bangladesh have, on several occasions, spoken about bringing the Northeast region under their control, he said.

“What is happening in Bangladesh is a matter of serious concern for us. There have been incidents of severe atrocities on Hindus. We are observing the developments very carefully. Given the historical context of people entering Assam from Bangladesh at different times, we need to keep a sharp eye on the situation and remain fully alert,” Sarma said.