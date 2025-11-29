ETV Bharat / state

Bangladesh Export Ban Hits Onion Traders Hard In West Bengal

As per a notification issued by the Sona Masjid Import and Export Group of Bangladesh on November 16, the Department of Agricultural Extension started controlling the import permits of Indian onions a few days ago. In the first phase, some importers were given International Permit (IP) to import 50 tonnes of Indian onions.

The traders said Indian exporters brought a large quantity of onions to the border after receiving orders from their Bangladeshi counterparts. But, the government of Bangladesh banned the import of Indian onions which are now left to rot at the port. Huge quantities of onions can be seen piled up with no takers from Mahdipur in Malda to the Hili border in South Dinajpur.

The traders said a large quantity of onions (approximately 3,000 tonnes) are left to rot on the border. However, if the stock had reached Bangladesh, the common people of the country could have bought them at half the current price. It is not only the citizens of Bangladesh. Indian traders too are staring at serious problems due to the import ban on the bulb by the neighbouring nation which witnessed large-scale unrest.

Since Mohammad Yunus was appointed the chief advisor of the neighbouring country, several decisions have had an impact on both countries. Sources said while people in Bangladesh are buying onions for 100 taka per kilo, the country has banned the import of onions from India.

Later, on the demand of the importers, the Bangladesh government gave IP to import 30 tonnes of onions. Then out of nowhere, the Yunus administration completely stopped the import of Indian onions. The Bangladesh government stated that the step was taken to protect the interests of domestic onion farmers.

Usually, at this time of the year, 30-35 truckloads of onions are exported to Bangladesh daily through the Mahdipur and Hili borders. Indian exporters started buying onions from Maharashtra and stocking them while there was still time. But it is being claimed that this year, Bangladesh has also produced good quality onions because of which the neighbouring country has turned its back on India.

Sudhir Mandal, an onion exporter from Mahdipur, said, "Earlier this month, importers from Bangladesh had informed us that they were ready to import onions. We brought onions from Nashik but, suddenly, the Yunus administration banned the import of onions. We are forced to store onions in warehouses adjacent to the port. But, now the onions have started rotting".

Mandal said he had bought four truckloads of onions. "I had to sell a portion of my stock for justsix taka per kilo. We have suffered a lot due to the decision of the Bangladesh government," he said.

Nuruddin Biswas, an onion importer from Bangladesh, said, "We are ready to import Indian onions. But, due to the government's decision, we cannot do so. There is nothing we can do about it. If the government gives us a permit to import onions, we will bring Indian onions back to the country."

Ujjwal Saha, the state secretary of the West Bengal Exporters Committee, said, "When Bangladesh announced the import of onions, Indian exporters bought adequate stock from Nashik. Suddenly, the Bangladesh government stopped issuing import permits for Indian onions in the name of the interests of its own farmers. This has caused great problems for the exporters of India".

He said onions stored in warehouses adjacent to the Mahdipur land port are rotting. "On behalf of the organization, we have already submitted a written complaint to the India-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce in Dhaka regarding the matter. We hope that the Bangladesh government will give the IP of the onions stored on the Indian border after considering the situation," Saha said.