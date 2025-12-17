ETV Bharat / state

Bangladesh Coast Guard Hurls 'Spear' At Indian Fishermen; Two Dead, Three Missing

Namkhana (South 24 Parganas): The bodies of two Indian fishermen were fished out on Wednesday following an alleged deliberate attack on their trawler with a 'spear' by the Bangladeshi Coast Guard, while an intense search is underway to trace three missing fishermen.

The Bangladesh Coast Guard has been accused of violating international waters and entering Indian territory by turning off the lights of their vessel at dawn on Monday and deliberately attacking an Indian fishing trawler, FB Paromita-10 from Kakdwip, and sinking it in the middle of the sea. The damaged trawler was brought to Namkhana port late on Tuesday night.

Sheikh Saifuddin, one of the rescued fishermen, said, "On Monday morning, we were preparing for fishing near the International Maritime Boundary (IMB), when a Bangladeshi Coast Guard vessel approached suddenly. Without saying anything, a spear was hurled at the fisherman who was steering the trawler. It pierced through the body of Rajdul Ali Sheikh, who fell into the river. Subsequently, they rammed our trawler, sank it and left."