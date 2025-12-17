Bangladesh Coast Guard Hurls 'Spear' At Indian Fishermen; Two Dead, Three Missing
The Bangladeshi Navy has been accused of violating international waters and entering Indian territory by turning off the lights of their vessel on Monday night.
Namkhana (South 24 Parganas): The bodies of two Indian fishermen were fished out on Wednesday following an alleged deliberate attack on their trawler with a 'spear' by the Bangladeshi Coast Guard, while an intense search is underway to trace three missing fishermen.
The Bangladesh Coast Guard has been accused of violating international waters and entering Indian territory by turning off the lights of their vessel at dawn on Monday and deliberately attacking an Indian fishing trawler, FB Paromita-10 from Kakdwip, and sinking it in the middle of the sea. The damaged trawler was brought to Namkhana port late on Tuesday night.
Sheikh Saifuddin, one of the rescued fishermen, said, "On Monday morning, we were preparing for fishing near the International Maritime Boundary (IMB), when a Bangladeshi Coast Guard vessel approached suddenly. Without saying anything, a spear was hurled at the fisherman who was steering the trawler. It pierced through the body of Rajdul Ali Sheikh, who fell into the river. Subsequently, they rammed our trawler, sank it and left."
There were 16 fishermen on board, of whom 11 were rescued with the help of the fishermen in nearby trawlers, while five were reported missing. The rescued fishermen allege that they had cast their nets within Indian waters at point number 11, as the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) had instructed them not to go beyond point number 12.
A subsequent search operation by the ICG with the help of members of the local fishing community retrieved the bodies of two fishermen. Police sources said one of the deceased has been identified as Sanjeev Das of Paschim Gangadharpur under the Kakdwip assembly constituency. The other deceased is Ranjan Das from Purba Bardhaman.
Surajit Bag, the assistant fisheries officer (Marine) of South 24 Parganas, said, "The bodies of two of the five missing fishermen have been recovered while a search continues for the remaining three. According to the fishermen who were rescued, a Bangladeshi Coast Guard vessel struck their boat and attacked them with a spear. We are investigating the entire incident."
Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Coast Guard has denied any involvement in the incident and claimed that their vessel was patrolling in Bangladeshi waters more than 12 nautical miles away from the site of the incident.
