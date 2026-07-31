ETV Bharat / state

Bangladesh Air Force Aircraft Makes Unscheduled Landing At Indore, Departs After Overnight Halt

Indore: A Bangladesh Air Force aircraft made an unscheduled landing at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport in Indore after flying from Muscat via Karachi, triggering several hours of speculation over the reason for its arrival.

The mystery was later cleared when airport authorities said the aircraft departed for Bangladesh after refuelling and undergoing ground handling.

The incident took place at 5.24 pm on July 28. As soon as information emerged that a Bangladesh Air Force aircraft had landed in Indore after entering from Pakistani airspace, security agencies were put on alert.

It was not immediately clear who was on board the aircraft apart from the crew members. According to reports, the aircraft was refuelled after obtaining the required permission from the Ministry of Civil Aviation. It then remained parked at the airport for nearly 14 hours and 36 minutes for ground handling.

At around 8 am on July 29, the aircraft took off for Varanasi before continuing its journey to Dhaka.