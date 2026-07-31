Bangladesh Air Force Aircraft Makes Unscheduled Landing At Indore, Departs After Overnight Halt
Security agencies were alerted after a Bangladesh Air Force aircraft landed in Indore from Pakistani airspace before resuming its journey.
Published : July 31, 2026 at 6:23 PM IST
Indore: A Bangladesh Air Force aircraft made an unscheduled landing at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport in Indore after flying from Muscat via Karachi, triggering several hours of speculation over the reason for its arrival.
The mystery was later cleared when airport authorities said the aircraft departed for Bangladesh after refuelling and undergoing ground handling.
The incident took place at 5.24 pm on July 28. As soon as information emerged that a Bangladesh Air Force aircraft had landed in Indore after entering from Pakistani airspace, security agencies were put on alert.
It was not immediately clear who was on board the aircraft apart from the crew members. According to reports, the aircraft was refuelled after obtaining the required permission from the Ministry of Civil Aviation. It then remained parked at the airport for nearly 14 hours and 36 minutes for ground handling.
At around 8 am on July 29, the aircraft took off for Varanasi before continuing its journey to Dhaka.
Airport Authority Explains Landing
Indore Airport Public Relations Officer Ramswaroop Yadav said it is not unusual for foreign aircraft to land in India.
"Aircraft from other countries land only after approval from the Government of India and the Airports Authority of India. As part of its international route, this aircraft landed in Indore for refuelling and ground handling. It remained at the airport overnight and departed at around 8 am the next morning. The Airports Authority will issue any clarification regarding the incident. The Indore airport administration has no role in such operational decisions," he said.
The aircraft's prolonged stay has raised questions about why the refuelling and ground-handling process took more than 14 hours. Questions have also been raised over why the Bangladesh Air Force aircraft, arriving via Pakistani airspace, was routed to Indore for the stopover.
Also Read: