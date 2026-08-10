ETV Bharat / state

Bangladesh Abducts Indian Farmer From West Bengal's Jalpaiguri, Seeks Release Of Its National

Jalpaiguri: Bangladesh recently captured an Indian farmer to blackmail India and secure the release of its national.

The situation stemmed from allegations that India had detained a Bangladeshi national and its implication was that the Border Guard Bangladesh detained and later arrested an Indian farmer and said he would only be released if the Bangladeshi was set free. Despite the Border Security Force's best efforts, the farmer from Jalpaiguri is yet to be released.

Dipankar Gope had gone to work in a tea garden near the Chaulhati Border Outpost (BOP) along the India-Bangladesh border, an area falling under BSF's 46th Battalion at Radhabari sector in Siliguri. It is alleged that Gope was abducted by Bangladeshi nationals while working at the tea garden.

Although Sunday passed following the incident on Saturday, Dipankar was not handed over to India; instead, he was arrested. The Border Guard Bangladesh took him to the Panchagarh Sadar police station, where he was charged with illegal entry into Bangladesh. He is slated to be produced before a court in Panchagarh. Meanwhile, efforts have begun to bring Dipankar back through legal channels.