Bangladesh Abducts Indian Farmer From West Bengal's Jalpaiguri, Seeks Release Of Its National
Dipankar Gope is yet to be handed over to India despite India's best efforts, reports Abhijit Bose.
Published : August 10, 2026 at 5:35 PM IST
Jalpaiguri: Bangladesh recently captured an Indian farmer to blackmail India and secure the release of its national.
The situation stemmed from allegations that India had detained a Bangladeshi national and its implication was that the Border Guard Bangladesh detained and later arrested an Indian farmer and said he would only be released if the Bangladeshi was set free. Despite the Border Security Force's best efforts, the farmer from Jalpaiguri is yet to be released.
Dipankar Gope had gone to work in a tea garden near the Chaulhati Border Outpost (BOP) along the India-Bangladesh border, an area falling under BSF's 46th Battalion at Radhabari sector in Siliguri. It is alleged that Gope was abducted by Bangladeshi nationals while working at the tea garden.
Although Sunday passed following the incident on Saturday, Dipankar was not handed over to India; instead, he was arrested. The Border Guard Bangladesh took him to the Panchagarh Sadar police station, where he was charged with illegal entry into Bangladesh. He is slated to be produced before a court in Panchagarh. Meanwhile, efforts have begun to bring Dipankar back through legal channels.
Sources said Gope had gone to work at the tea garden located on Indian territory—but across the barbed-wire fence—in the Chaulhati area of Rajganj in Jalpaiguri district. It is alleged that he was captured by Bangladeshi nationals and subsequently handed over to the Border Guard Bangladesh.
Although the BSF attempted to resolve the issue through multiple discussions with Border Guard Bangladesh, it was ultimately unsuccessful in securing Gope's release. Meanwhile, following the incident, Indian farmers are no longer venturing across the barbed-wire fence for cultivation and are living in a state of fear.
Dinesh Sarkar, MLA of the Rajganj Assembly constituency in Jalpaiguri district, said, "We have been trying to bring Gope back through the BSF since Saturday. Bangladesh acted out of a sense of retaliation. Their demand is that since a Bangladeshi national had been detained in India, they would not release the Indian farmer unless that person was returned".
Sarkar said, "We are now initiating legal proceedings to bring Gope back to India." Ashish, a police official in Bangladesh's Panchagarh district, informed the media that Gope was arrested for illegal entry. Meanwhile, in a video circulating in the Bangladeshi media, Gope is heard saying that he will be released from Bangladesh only if a Bangladeshi citizen is returned.
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