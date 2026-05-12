ETV Bharat / state

Bangla Pokkho Leader Arrested For Provocative Posts On EVM During Assembly Polls

The police assert that Gargya Chatterjee’s actions went beyond mere freedom of expression; he allegedly made a calculated attempt to escalate tensions by disseminating "fake information." According to investigators, several of his posts went viral during the election period, sparking widespread controversy within political circles. Specifically, he is accused of publishing multiple posts raising allegations such as EVM hacking, vote-counting irregularities, and attempts to manipulate election results.

A police official said various social media accounts, posts, live broadcasts, and digital activities of Chatterjee had been under scrutiny for the past few months. "The investigation yielded crucial information. His arrest was a direct result of these findings," he added.

Police sources said a slew of misleading information regarding the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) was circulated on social media with the intent to create confusion among the public and to sow distrust in the electoral process. The Election Commission had lodged a formal complaint with the Kolkata Police on the matter. Acting on it, the Cyber ​​Cell started an investigation.

Kolkata: The Cyber Cell of Kolkata Police on Tuesday arrested Bangla Pokkho leader Garga Chatterjee for posting multiple "provocative" and "misleading" social media posts on EVM during the 2026 Assembly elections. Sources at Lalbazar, the headquarters of Kolkata Police, said he was detained late Monday night from the Southern fringes of the city and was subsequently arrested following a prolonged interrogation.

Sources at Lalbazar further disclosed that several electronic devices — including a mobile phone, a laptop, and a hard drive— have been seized from Chatterjee, which are being sent for forensic analysis. Investigators are trying to determine whether he acted alone in creating these posts or if an organised syndicate was operating behind the scenes. It is also examining who maintained regular contact with him and whether he received backing from any political or other organisations.

Police Commissioner Ajay Nand said, "Garga Chhatterjee had posted on social media about EVM tampering and malpractices in the election process. This caused different perceptions among political parties and also created confusion. The District Election Officer (North Kolkata) had filed a complaint against this, and a case was registered. He was issued notice twice, but he didn't appear before the police. So, he has been arrested. There was also a suo-moto case by the police where he was posting again and again. He was writing different things for different communities. This causes differences in society. A case was registered against that too. he will be attached in this case too."

A police source said investigators are also examining whether any of these posts were disseminated using foreign servers. There are indications that, if necessary, assistance from central agencies may be sought to aid the investigation.

Meanwhile, Garg Chatterjee's arrest has sparked a discussion in political circles. A section of the opposition camp alleges that this constitutes an infringement on freedom of expression.

However, police said, "This is not a political matter, but a strictly legal measure. The arrest was made following an investigation based on specific complaints."

Chatterjee is scheduled to be produced in court on Wednesday for police custody. Police said further questioning could yield additional significant information on the case.