ETV Bharat / state

Bangalore University Secures ISO 9001:2015 Certification, Marks New Milestone in Quality Management

Bengaluru: Bangalore University has secured the ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System (QMS) Certification, marking another milestone in its efforts to strengthen academic quality, transparent administration and institutional processes.

According to the University, the achievement makes Bangalore University the first public university to receive the ISO certification. The international certification was awarded following a comprehensive assessment of the University’s academic and administrative quality management systems, documentation and operational processes implemented and maintained over the past three years.

Bangalore University Secures ISO 9001:2015 Certification (ETV Bharat)

Certification Covers Wide Range of Programmes

The ISO 9001:2015 certification covers the University’s educational services, including undergraduate, postgraduate and research degree programmes, as well as PG Diploma, Diploma and Certificate courses. It extends across Arts, Science, Commerce, Law and Management disciplines.

Dr. Lakshmi Srinivas, Head of ISO Certification, formally presented the certification to Bangalore University Vice-Chancellor Prof. C. Shivaraju and Registrar Dr. KT Shanthala.