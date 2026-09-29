Bangalore University Secures ISO 9001:2015 Certification, Marks New Milestone in Quality Management
Certification covers undergraduate, postgraduate, research and other academic programmes across major disciplines.
Published : September 29, 2026 at 10:58 PM IST
Bengaluru: Bangalore University has secured the ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System (QMS) Certification, marking another milestone in its efforts to strengthen academic quality, transparent administration and institutional processes.
According to the University, the achievement makes Bangalore University the first public university to receive the ISO certification. The international certification was awarded following a comprehensive assessment of the University’s academic and administrative quality management systems, documentation and operational processes implemented and maintained over the past three years.
Certification Covers Wide Range of Programmes
The ISO 9001:2015 certification covers the University’s educational services, including undergraduate, postgraduate and research degree programmes, as well as PG Diploma, Diploma and Certificate courses. It extends across Arts, Science, Commerce, Law and Management disciplines.
Dr. Lakshmi Srinivas, Head of ISO Certification, formally presented the certification to Bangalore University Vice-Chancellor Prof. C. Shivaraju and Registrar Dr. KT Shanthala.
Welcoming the recognition, Prof. Shivaraju said the certification reflected the University’s efforts to meet international quality standards.
"Bangalore University has attained international quality standards through excellence in academics, research and systematic administration," he said. "This recognition further strengthens the University’s position in the higher education sector and reinforces its commitment to quality and excellence."
Focus on Continuous Improvement
Prof. Nagaraj, Director of the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC), said the certification recognised the institution’s focus on academic and administrative improvement.
"This achievement is a global recognition of the University’s commitment to quality education, research, administrative efficiency and continuous improvement," he said.
He added that the certification reflected Bangalore University’s continued efforts towards improving academic standards and institutional performance.
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