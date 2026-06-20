Telangana: Bandi Bhageerath Granted Interim Bail In POCSO Case, Released From Cherlapalli Jail
Bhageerath, son of Union Minister of State Bandi Sanjay Kumar, was arrested on May 16 based on a complaint filed by a minor girl
Published : June 20, 2026 at 4:18 PM IST
Hyderabad: A court in Medchal-Malkajgiri has granted one-week interim bail to Bandi Sai Bhageerath, who was arrested last month in connection with a case registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Following the court's order, authorities released him from Cherlapalli Central Prison on Friday.
Bhageerath, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs and BJP leader in Telangana Bandi Sanjay Kumar, was arrested by Pet Basheerabad police on May 16 based on a complaint filed by a minor girl. He had remained in judicial custody for about a month before securing interim relief from the court.
According to the complaint, the minor girl came into contact with Bhageerath through mutual friends in June 2025. She alleged that between October and December 2025, Bhageerath sexually abused her and forced her to consume alcohol.
Based on the complaint, police registered a case under the POCSO Act along with other relevant provisions relating to aggravated sexual assault. Investigators subsequently recorded statements of the victim and her mother before a magistrate in Medchal and later added more sections to the case.
Following developments in the investigation, police arrested Bhageerath and produced him before a court, which remanded him to judicial custody. He had been lodged in Cherlapalli Jail until his release on interim bail.
The case remains under investigation. Police are examining additional evidence.
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