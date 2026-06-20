ETV Bharat / state

Telangana: Bandi Bhageerath Granted Interim Bail In POCSO Case, Released From Cherlapalli Jail

Hyderabad: A court in Medchal-Malkajgiri has granted one-week interim bail to Bandi Sai Bhageerath, who was arrested last month in connection with a case registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Following the court's order, authorities released him from Cherlapalli Central Prison on Friday.

Bhageerath, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs and BJP leader in Telangana Bandi Sanjay Kumar, was arrested by Pet Basheerabad police on May 16 based on a complaint filed by a minor girl. He had remained in judicial custody for about a month before securing interim relief from the court.

According to the complaint, the minor girl came into contact with Bhageerath through mutual friends in June 2025. She alleged that between October and December 2025, Bhageerath sexually abused her and forced her to consume alcohol.