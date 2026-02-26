ETV Bharat / state

Bandhavgarh Reserve Lost 8 Tigers In 2.5 Months: Report

Jabalpur: Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve lost eight tigers, including four due to electrocution, over two and a half months spanning 2025 and early 2026, according to a report submitted to the Madhya Pradesh High Court. The status report submitted by the field director of the protected forest said that four tigers died within the tiger reserve, and as many lost their lives in the “general forest area”.

The cause of death for all four tigers within the tiger reserve was natural, while electrocution killed the remaining four in the general forest area, the report said, adding that the carcasses of all the big cats were completely intact. The report was submitted to a division bench of the HC on Wednesday in response to a petition that claimed big cat deaths under suspicious circumstances in MP’s forests.

The court directed the petitioners to submit a response to the status report and scheduled the next hearing for March 25. As per the report, eight tigers died in the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve between November 21, 2025, and February 2 this year.

Inside the reserve, two tigers died due to mutual conflicts. While one big cat drowned in a well, another succumbed to a disease, it said. In the forest area, four tigers were killed due to electrocution, it said.

Sharing information about power lines inside the core and buffer zones, the report said letters have been sent periodically to the electricity department to strengthen power lines and adhere to wildlife protection standards in sensitive areas of the tiger reserve.

It also provided information regarding patrolling. The government also submitted a response to the main petition. Bhopal-based wildlife activist Ajay Dubey had filed the petition.

According to the petition, the tiger population in the world is 5,421, of which 3,167 are in India. As per the latest census, Madhya Pradesh has 785 tigers, it said. Despite being a tiger state, 54 tigers died in Madhya Pradesh in 2025, said the petition.