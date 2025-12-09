ETV Bharat / state

Banbhoolpura Violence: Uttarakhand High Court Denies Bail To Main Accused Abdul Malik

Uttarakhand High Court, where the bail pleas in the Banbhoolpura violence case were heard on Monday. ( ETV Bharat )

Nainital: The Uttarakhand High Court has denied bail to Abdul Malik, alleged mastermind of the Banbhoolpura violence. The court also directed the Uttarakhand government to submit a complete report regarding the charges against him. Meanwhile, the Court, on Monday, granted bail to three other accused in the case.

A division bench of Justice Manoj Kumar Tiwari and Justice Pankaj Purohit heard 16 bail petitions related to the Banbhoolpura violence, including that of Abdul Malik. Only three accused, Danish Malik, Junaid and Ayaz Ahmed, were granted bail.

Former Haldwani Municipal Corporation councillor Zeeshan Parvez alias Sebu was also denied bail. The court will hear all cases again after two weeks.

During the bail hearing, Malik’s counsel argued that he was innocent, did not appear at the scene on the day of the incident, and the authorities lacked concrete evidence against him. The defence also emphasised that he is a senior citizen and has remained in jail since February 2024.