Banbhoolpura Violence: Uttarakhand High Court Denies Bail To Main Accused Abdul Malik
Uttarakhand HC seeks detailed charges from the state; three accused receive bail. Bench heard 16 bail pleas in Banbhoolpura.
Published : December 9, 2025 at 1:11 PM IST
Nainital: The Uttarakhand High Court has denied bail to Abdul Malik, alleged mastermind of the Banbhoolpura violence. The court also directed the Uttarakhand government to submit a complete report regarding the charges against him. Meanwhile, the Court, on Monday, granted bail to three other accused in the case.
A division bench of Justice Manoj Kumar Tiwari and Justice Pankaj Purohit heard 16 bail petitions related to the Banbhoolpura violence, including that of Abdul Malik. Only three accused, Danish Malik, Junaid and Ayaz Ahmed, were granted bail.
Former Haldwani Municipal Corporation councillor Zeeshan Parvez alias Sebu was also denied bail. The court will hear all cases again after two weeks.
During the bail hearing, Malik’s counsel argued that he was innocent, did not appear at the scene on the day of the incident, and the authorities lacked concrete evidence against him. The defence also emphasised that he is a senior citizen and has remained in jail since February 2024.
Opposing his bail, the counsel appearing for the Uttarakhand government argued that Malik was the main conspirator. The counsel contended that he allegedly encroached on government land and orchestrated the attack when the administration attempted to remove the illegal structures.
What Was The Banbhoolpura Violence?
Banbhoolpura is an area in Haldwani, Nainital district, where large-scale violence broke out in February 2024 when the administration went there to demolish an illegal madrasa and an encroached structure. In response to this eviction attempt, encroachers launched a deadly attack on the officials.
During the unrest, rioters attacked police, journalists, municipal teams and several locals. The mob engaged in heavy stone-pelting, arson and vandalism of vehicles. Several people were killed, and many others were injured. The rioters even set the local police station ablaze. The situation became so uncontrollable that a curfew had to be imposed in Banbhoolpura.
Also Read: