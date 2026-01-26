ETV Bharat / state

Banaskantha School Invites Ex-Student Selected By ISRO To Hoist Tricolour On R-Day

Ayman Mansuri brought glory to his alma mater by becoming the top ranker in the district and the third ranker in the state in the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) examination, becoming an assistant scientist at its Ahmedabad facility.

Banaskantha: On the 77th Republic Day, the Tricolour at Vinay Vidyamandir School in Gola village under Palanpur of Gujarat's Banaskantha was not hoisted by any politician or official, but by a former student.

Hailing from an ordinary family, Mansuri set her own goals and achieved them after a long struggle, bringing pride not only to her family, society and village, but also to the school where he studied. Honouring the feat, she was invited to hoist the national flag on Republic Day as the chief guest. A rally was held in the village, where villagers welcomed her with flowers.

She encouraged students, especially girls, to set their future goals and work towards achieving them. "Today's women have reached every sphere of life, both on land and in the sky. Like Rani Lakshmibai and Kalpana Chawla, women secured the top five ranks in the UPSC CSE 2025 Examinations. I am delighted to have this opportunity, especially to hoist the flag at the very school where I studied," she said.

Ayman Mansuri facilitates a student. (ETV Bharat)

Umeshbhai Patel, the principal of Vinay Vidyamandir, said, "We take immense pride in inviting our former student, Ayman Mansuri, to hoist the flag. A girl from a humble background has been selected as an assistant scientist at ISRO, bringing honour to her family, village and school. The inspiring words she shared upon her visit to the school today have instilled similar aspirations in other students."

After completing Class 12, she pursued undergranduate from a college in Palanpur. In the second year, she appeared in the ISRO exam and secured first rank in Banaskantha and third in Gujarat. Afterwards, she underwent training, where she collaborated with various scientists on a project, which led to her selection. She had to take a subsequent exam, following which she was appointed to the current post.