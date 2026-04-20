ETV Bharat / state

Banaskantha Police Bust Interstate Child Trafficking Racket; Three Held From Telangana

Banaskantha: Achieving a breakthrough under 'Operation Dev', the Banaskantha police have arrested three persons from Telangana in connection with an interstate child trafficking racket. To track down the mastermind behind this entire network, specialised Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools were used.

A child was abducted from Dhanpura under Vadgam taluka of Gujarat's Banaskantha on April 6. Within hours, the police launched 'Operation Dev' and arrested two individuals. An intense investigation revealed that the duo was involved in a large-scale interstate child trafficking racket.

Subsequently, specialised teams were formed by the police, and a comprehensive investigation was initiated. During the interrogation of a juvenile who was apprehended on the Vadodara Highway, authorities recovered Rs 1.50 lakh in cash and a mobile phone. In total, assets worth ₹1.80 lakh were seized. The juvenile revealed during the investigation that his mother is in jail for her involvement in the child trafficking racket.

The investigation further established that the tentacles of this entire network extended to Hyderabad. Leveraging technical surveillance and human intelligence, the police successfully arrested three individuals from Telangana, including the mastermind.