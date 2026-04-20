ETV Bharat / state

Banaskantha Police Bust Interstate Child Trafficking Racket; Three Held From Telangana

Police said the trio was engaged in the illicit trade of buying and selling children to earn substantial commissions by deceiving women at IVF centres.

The accused following their arrest.
The accused following their arrest. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 20, 2026 at 7:53 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Banaskantha: Achieving a breakthrough under 'Operation Dev', the Banaskantha police have arrested three persons from Telangana in connection with an interstate child trafficking racket. To track down the mastermind behind this entire network, specialised Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools were used.

A child was abducted from Dhanpura under Vadgam taluka of Gujarat's Banaskantha on April 6. Within hours, the police launched 'Operation Dev' and arrested two individuals. An intense investigation revealed that the duo was involved in a large-scale interstate child trafficking racket.

Subsequently, specialised teams were formed by the police, and a comprehensive investigation was initiated. During the interrogation of a juvenile who was apprehended on the Vadodara Highway, authorities recovered Rs 1.50 lakh in cash and a mobile phone. In total, assets worth ₹1.80 lakh were seized. The juvenile revealed during the investigation that his mother is in jail for her involvement in the child trafficking racket.

The investigation further established that the tentacles of this entire network extended to Hyderabad. Leveraging technical surveillance and human intelligence, the police successfully arrested three individuals from Telangana, including the mastermind.

Police said these three accused were engaged in the illicit trade of buying and selling children to earn substantial commissions by deceiving women at IVF centres. "The arrested accused have been identified as Bodashu Nagaraju alias Murugan Vekanti, Kasarapu Tirupati alias Kasarapu Mallalah, and Keleti Gangadhar alias Gangajaran. Driven by the desire for financial gain, these three had resorted to unethical and illicit means to traffic children," an official said.

The network has trafficked and sold a total of eight children across four different states. Two children from Banaskantha, two from Mumbai, three from Hyderabad and one from Delhi have been trafficked by the racket.

Banaskantha SP Prashant Sumbe said, "After initially arresting two individuals during the investigation, a total of six people— including a juvenile — have now been arrested to date. Three individuals, including the ringleader, have been apprehended by special teams utilising technical surveillance and the assistance of AI. Further arrests and shocking revelations regarding this racket are anticipated."

Also Read

  1. After Pahalgam Attack, Security Forces Score Major Wins Against Terrorists In Jammu Kashmir
  2. No Interim Relief For TCS Case Accused Nida Khan, Nashik Court Seeks Police Response On Her Plea

TAGGED:

BANASKANTHA POLICE
ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE
BANASKANTHA SP
TECHNICAL SURVEILLANCE
CHILD TRAFFICKING RACKET BUSTED

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.