Banas Dairy Awarded For Water Conservation, Constructs 325 Ponds, 30,000 Soak Pits In Gujarat

Banas Dairy was conferred the award in the sixth 'National Water Awards' by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, for its outstanding contribution in the field of water conservation and management on Tuesday. Banas Dairy chairman Shankarbhai Chaudhary received the award from President Murmu at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi.

It has constructed around 325 ponds and more than 30,000 soak pits as part of its water conservation initiatives in Gujarat's Banaskantha district.

Banaskantha: Banas Dairy, known as Asia's largest milk-producing cooperative, has achieved a historic milestone in the field of water conservation, bagging the National Water Award from President Droupadi Murmu in Delhi.

It has been awarded in the category of 'Best Industrial Unit'. For the past few years, Banas Dairy has been running a large-scale campaign for water conservation, adopting the concept of 'public participation' under 'prosperity through cooperation'.

"This award will be significant not only for Banas Dairy, but also for the millions of farmers and livestock owners of Banaskantha who have actively contributed to this noble cause of water conservation." Chaudhary said.

With an aim of increasing the water level in Banaskantha district, Banas Dairy has completed construction of more than 325 new lakes and over 30,000 percolating wells. These lakes have significantly benefited thousands of acres of land through irrigation. Furthermore, Banas Dairy has also taken a new initiative to prevent water wastage by installing a state-of-the-art water reuse system at its plant.

Chaudhary said, "Through Banas Dairy and public participation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Catch the Rain' campaign has been successfully implemented, leading to an excellent water conservation in the district. Water is life, and Banas Dairy is committed not only to milk production but also to the environment and water security. This award will encourage Banas Dairy to do even more excellent work in the field of water conservation. Continuous efforts will be made to conserve water in the future."