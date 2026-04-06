ETV Bharat / state

Banarsi Saree Enterprise Hit Hard By Middle East Crisis

"These sarees cost between Rs 10,000 to Rs 10 lakh. But the Banarasi saree business has been severely affected by rising gold and silver prices," he said.

Pritanshu Pathak, who has been a sixth-generation saree businessman, disclosed that the Banarasi saree business is worth over Rs 1,000 crore with the demand pouring in from across the country and even abroad.

Varanasi: The famous saree enterprise of Varanasi has been hit hard by the ongoing tensions in the Middle East. The Israel-US-Iran war has led to a rise in gas and petrol prices and weakening of the Rupee that has led to a dramatic increase in gold and silver prices. Consequently, the jewelry and fashion markets are experiencing a lull. While families having weddings are compelled to purchase these items, the common man is staying away, leaving the businessmen disappointed.

He underlined that making sarees requires a lot of labour. A single saree takes at least 10 days to complete. Around 12 and 19 grams of silver or its powder is used, while gold-plated sarees are made on special demand where 5 grams, 7 grams, 10 grams or even 12 grams of gold wire and powder are used.

He said that silver sarees are also gilded. Therefore, identification is crucial when purchasing. Original sarees come with a Silk Mark which reveals the manufacturer, his goods and services tax (GST) number and other details on being scanned.

He added, "The strengthening of the dollar has led to a sharp increase in the price of silk. Earlier, silk was available for Rs 5000 to Rs 5500. Now, it costs Rs 7500. Consequently, making sarees has become quite expensive. Earlier, it used to cost Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 to make a full saree. Now, it has escalated to Rs 18,000 to Rs 19,000. Furthermore, the price of special sarees has gone up from Rs 1.5 lakh to up to Rs 3 lakh."

One of the traders, Rajat Khanna, said that the Banarasi saree industry hasn't recovered since the pandemic. "There was some hope for an increase in tourist arrivals, but the Iran-US-Israel war and the unrest in Western countries have disrupted everything. Previously, 6,000 to 7,000 sarees were shipped from Varanasi to various parts of the country each year. The embroidered sarees were in high demand by the celebrities and women from big corporate houses. But currently the orders are being cancelled on account of the fluctuations in the gold and silver prices," he said.

Meanwhile, a zari worker, Shadab Alam, elaborated, "We send batches of sarees with zari work and other items internationally. Zari also comes in fake and real types. The rising prices of real zari have severely affected the demand. Work that previously cost Rs 500 to Rs 700 now costs us Rs 3000 to Rs 3,500. This has increased costs, but the buyers are unwilling to make a high payment. As a result, we've had orders worth lakhs cancelled in the last three months."