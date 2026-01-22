ETV Bharat / state

Varanasi–Sealdah Amrit Bharat Express To Begin Regular Operations from January 23

Varanasi: To enhance passenger convenience, the Northeast Railway administration has announced the regular operation of the Amrit Bharat Express. Under this initiative, Train No. 22588/22587 Varanasi–Sealdah–Varanasi Amrit Bharat Express will now run on a fixed schedule from Varanasi.

According to Railway Public Relations Officer Ashok Kumar Singh, the train will operate from Varanasi every Sunday, Tuesday and Friday starting January 23, 2026. Services from Sealdah will commence from January 24, 2026, running every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Train Schedule Details

Train No. 22588 Varanasi–Sealdah Amrit Bharat Express will depart from Varanasi at 10:10 PM on Sundays, Tuesdays and Fridays. It will reach Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction at 11:15 PM, Patna Junction at 2:05 AM the next day, Jasidih at 5:02 AM, Madhupur at 5:21 AM, Asansol at 6:20 AM and Durgapur at 6:45 AM, before arriving at Sealdah at 9:55 AM.

On the return journey, Train No. 22587 Sealdah–Varanasi Amrit Bharat Express will depart Sealdah at 7:30 PM on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. It will reach Durgapur at 9:21 PM, Asansol at 9:45 PM, Madhupur at 10:37 PM, Jasidih at 10:58 PM, Patna Junction at 2:50 AM the next day and Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction at 6:15 AM, finally arriving at Banaras at 7:20 AM.

Coach Composition and Facilities