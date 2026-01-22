Varanasi–Sealdah Amrit Bharat Express To Begin Regular Operations from January 23
Published : January 22, 2026 at 6:19 PM IST
Varanasi: To enhance passenger convenience, the Northeast Railway administration has announced the regular operation of the Amrit Bharat Express. Under this initiative, Train No. 22588/22587 Varanasi–Sealdah–Varanasi Amrit Bharat Express will now run on a fixed schedule from Varanasi.
According to Railway Public Relations Officer Ashok Kumar Singh, the train will operate from Varanasi every Sunday, Tuesday and Friday starting January 23, 2026. Services from Sealdah will commence from January 24, 2026, running every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.
Train Schedule Details
Train No. 22588 Varanasi–Sealdah Amrit Bharat Express will depart from Varanasi at 10:10 PM on Sundays, Tuesdays and Fridays. It will reach Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction at 11:15 PM, Patna Junction at 2:05 AM the next day, Jasidih at 5:02 AM, Madhupur at 5:21 AM, Asansol at 6:20 AM and Durgapur at 6:45 AM, before arriving at Sealdah at 9:55 AM.
On the return journey, Train No. 22587 Sealdah–Varanasi Amrit Bharat Express will depart Sealdah at 7:30 PM on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. It will reach Durgapur at 9:21 PM, Asansol at 9:45 PM, Madhupur at 10:37 PM, Jasidih at 10:58 PM, Patna Junction at 2:50 AM the next day and Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction at 6:15 AM, finally arriving at Banaras at 7:20 AM.
Coach Composition and Facilities
The Amrit Bharat Express will consist of 18 coaches, including 8 sleeper class coaches, 8 general second-class coaches, and 2 LSLRD coaches. Officials said the train has been designed to offer a blend of modern amenities and affordable travel.
Ashok Kumar Singh said the Amrit Bharat Express is an indigenously developed train equipped with advanced safety features. These include the Kavach safety system, semi-automatic couplers, crash tubes, and an EP-assisted brake system. All coaches are fitted with fully sealed gangways and a vacuum evacuation system to ensure passenger comfort.
Modern Features for Passenger Comfort
The use of semi-automatic couplers ensures minimal noise and jerk while attaching or detaching coaches, while deformation tubes help reduce impact during accidents. The train also uses push–pull technology, which helps improve speed and efficiency.
Passenger-friendly features include foldable snack tables, mobile holders, bottle holders, radium floor strips, comfortable seating and improved berths. Each toilet is equipped with electro-pneumatic flushing systems, automatic soap dispensers and fire suppression systems. Special toilets have also been provided for passengers with disabilities.
In addition, the train has charging ports for every passenger and a pantry car, making the Amrit Bharat Express a modern, safe and comfortable travel option between Banaras and Sealdah under the aegis of Indian Railways.
