Uttarakhand Govt Bans Strikes By Its Staff For Next Six Months
A govt notification said the step is necessary to ensure continuity of govt machinery and uninterrupted delivery of public services.
Published : November 19, 2025 at 6:55 PM IST
Dehradun: The Government of Uttarakhand has ordered a ban on strikes by its employees for the next six months.
The state government, in a major decision aimed at ensuring the smooth functioning of the administrative machinery, imposed the ban on strikes in state services for the next six months. A notification to this effect was issued by Personnel Secretary Shailesh Bagoli on Wednesday, clarifying that the order will be effective immediately.
According to the notification, "The decision has been taken in the public interest under Section 3(1) of the Uttar Pradesh Essential Services Maintenance Act, 1966 (as applicable in the state of Uttarakhand). The government believes this step is necessary to ensure the continuity of the government machinery and the uninterrupted delivery of public services, as strikes and protests have recently occurred in several departments, potentially disrupting government work".
The government decision will apply to all services considered state-owned. The notification clearly indicates that employees working through the UPNL are not exempt from the decision. A large number of contractual and outsourcing employees are engaged through UPNL in various departments across the state. The employees have been frequently threatened mass leave or work boycotts to press their demands. The government decision will now effectively prevent potential strikes or walkout movements by UPNL employees.
In fact, in the past few months, there have been protests by employees engaged in health, energy, transport, corporations, and technical services over demands such as pay scales, service security, and job regularization. The government cited these as obstacles to public services, citing the need to protect essential services.
The government argued that the state is facing significant challenges, including development projecs, preparations for Kumbh 2027, digital governance, and public service delivery. "Consequently, any strike could cause serious inconvenience to the public. Therefore, this six-month moratorium is an attempt to ensure administrative stability," said an official.
