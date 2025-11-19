ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Govt Bans Strikes By Its Staff For Next Six Months

Dehradun: The Government of Uttarakhand has ordered a ban on strikes by its employees for the next six months.

The state government, in a major decision aimed at ensuring the smooth functioning of the administrative machinery, imposed the ban on strikes in state services for the next six months. A notification to this effect was issued by Personnel Secretary Shailesh Bagoli on Wednesday, clarifying that the order will be effective immediately.

According to the notification, "The decision has been taken in the public interest under Section 3(1) of the Uttar Pradesh Essential Services Maintenance Act, 1966 (as applicable in the state of Uttarakhand). The government believes this step is necessary to ensure the continuity of the government machinery and the uninterrupted delivery of public services, as strikes and protests have recently occurred in several departments, potentially disrupting government work".