ETV Bharat / state

Ban On Entry Of BS-IV Vehicles Into Delhi Will Destabilise City’s Entire Supply Chain: Transport Expert

New Delhi: Transport expert Anil Chhikara has rejected the decision by the Delhi government and the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to impose a complete ban on the entry of BS-IV category vehicles into Delhi, effective November 1, 2026.

However, BS-IV vehicles already registered within Delhi will still be permitted to operate; the ban applies specifically to vehicles arriving from outside the city.

In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, the former Deputy Commissioner has described this policy as a mere "fanciful shortcut" devoid of any scientific basis — one that will fail to reduce pollution while crippling the general public and the business community.

Chhikara notes that the scope of this ban is vast, affecting millions of vehicle owners across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). Approximately 5 million vehicles — including BS-IV vehicles registered in previous years, as well as commercial and private vehicles entering Delhi from the NCR and other states — will be directly impacted.

"Such a sweeping restriction threatens to destabilise Delhi’s entire supply chain. Furthermore, it will disrupt the daily commute of workers, professionals, and business owners who travel to Delhi from the NCR and neighbouring states for employment, trade, and their livelihoods," he says.

"Restricting the movement of vehicles from surrounding regions will have a direct and highly detrimental impact on Delhi’s overall trade and economic activities."

According to him, the rationale behind the government and CAQM’s decision to ban BS-IV vehicles is rooted in laboratory-based mass-emission tests. In these controlled laboratory settings, engines are evaluated under extreme conditions — such as peak load (heavy strain, high speed, or climbing steep inclines).

Chhikara explains that Delhi is a predominantly flat, plain region, devoid of steep hilly gradients or long-distance, high-speed freight corridors. Due to urban traffic congestion and strict speed limits, vehicles here typically operate under low-speed and low-load cruising conditions. When a BS-IV vehicle — running on modern, cleaner fuel — operates under these low-load conditions, its actual tailpipe emissions are nearly equivalent to those of a BS-VI vehicle.

"Data from routine Pollution Under Control (PUC) checks further confirms that there is a negligible difference in emission levels between the two categories of vehicles when operating under low loads. Penalising BS-IV vehicle owners based on laboratory-derived ‘peak-load’ profiles — scenarios that never actually occur on Delhi’s roads — is entirely unscientific," he maintained.

From NGT To SC, The Legal Aspect

The transport expert notes that restrictions on the operational lifespan of vehicles originated from the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) landmark 2014–15 rulings in the 'Vardhaman Kaushik case,' which were subsequently upheld by the Supreme Court in the 2018 'M.C. Mehta case.'

However, the legal and judicial stance has evolved significantly over time, increasingly accounting for technological advancements. Recognising the severe economic and social impact on citizens, the Supreme Court has since adjusted its position. The apex court has issued clear directives to enforcement agencies, instructing them to refrain from taking punitive action — such as vehicle seizure or the denial of refuelling — against owners of older vehicles that comply with BS-IV or BS-VI emission standards.