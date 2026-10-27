Ban On Entry Of BS-IV Vehicles Into Delhi Will Destabilise City’s Entire Supply Chain: Transport Expert
Anil Chhikara argues that if the objective is to reduce vehicular pollution, then a policy based on selective restrictions loses credibility, reports Dhananjay Verma.
Published : October 27, 2026 at 6:04 PM IST
New Delhi: Transport expert Anil Chhikara has rejected the decision by the Delhi government and the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to impose a complete ban on the entry of BS-IV category vehicles into Delhi, effective November 1, 2026.
However, BS-IV vehicles already registered within Delhi will still be permitted to operate; the ban applies specifically to vehicles arriving from outside the city.
In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, the former Deputy Commissioner has described this policy as a mere "fanciful shortcut" devoid of any scientific basis — one that will fail to reduce pollution while crippling the general public and the business community.
Chhikara notes that the scope of this ban is vast, affecting millions of vehicle owners across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). Approximately 5 million vehicles — including BS-IV vehicles registered in previous years, as well as commercial and private vehicles entering Delhi from the NCR and other states — will be directly impacted.
"Such a sweeping restriction threatens to destabilise Delhi’s entire supply chain. Furthermore, it will disrupt the daily commute of workers, professionals, and business owners who travel to Delhi from the NCR and neighbouring states for employment, trade, and their livelihoods," he says.
"Restricting the movement of vehicles from surrounding regions will have a direct and highly detrimental impact on Delhi’s overall trade and economic activities."
According to him, the rationale behind the government and CAQM’s decision to ban BS-IV vehicles is rooted in laboratory-based mass-emission tests. In these controlled laboratory settings, engines are evaluated under extreme conditions — such as peak load (heavy strain, high speed, or climbing steep inclines).
Chhikara explains that Delhi is a predominantly flat, plain region, devoid of steep hilly gradients or long-distance, high-speed freight corridors. Due to urban traffic congestion and strict speed limits, vehicles here typically operate under low-speed and low-load cruising conditions. When a BS-IV vehicle — running on modern, cleaner fuel — operates under these low-load conditions, its actual tailpipe emissions are nearly equivalent to those of a BS-VI vehicle.
"Data from routine Pollution Under Control (PUC) checks further confirms that there is a negligible difference in emission levels between the two categories of vehicles when operating under low loads. Penalising BS-IV vehicle owners based on laboratory-derived ‘peak-load’ profiles — scenarios that never actually occur on Delhi’s roads — is entirely unscientific," he maintained.
From NGT To SC, The Legal Aspect
The transport expert notes that restrictions on the operational lifespan of vehicles originated from the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) landmark 2014–15 rulings in the 'Vardhaman Kaushik case,' which were subsequently upheld by the Supreme Court in the 2018 'M.C. Mehta case.'
However, the legal and judicial stance has evolved significantly over time, increasingly accounting for technological advancements. Recognising the severe economic and social impact on citizens, the Supreme Court has since adjusted its position. The apex court has issued clear directives to enforcement agencies, instructing them to refrain from taking punitive action — such as vehicle seizure or the denial of refuelling — against owners of older vehicles that comply with BS-IV or BS-VI emission standards.
The Supreme Court had issued 'end-of-life' directives exclusively for BS-III or older vehicles; it imposed no such restrictions on BS-IV vehicles. The Delhi government has unilaterally halted the re-registration of these vehicles, even though the Central Motor Vehicles Rules (CMVR), 1989 — under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) — provide for the extension of vehicle registration.
"As a result, blocking the entry of BS-IV vehicles at Delhi’s borders runs directly counter to the spirit of the judicial protection granted by the Supreme Court and infringes upon the federal rights established under the CMVR," he says.
Criticising the double standards inherent in this policy, Chhikara argues that if the objective is truly to reduce vehicular pollution, then a policy based on selective restrictions loses all credibility.
"In Delhi, two-wheelers outnumber cars by nearly three to one. Most of these operate on older engine configurations, resulting in significant emissions of hydrocarbons and carbon monoxide. Granting a complete exemption to this massive segment of the vehicle fleet while targeting relatively newer, compliant four-wheelers defies environmental logic," he says.
The policy, he points out, ignores the actual, major sources of pollution — such as road dust, large-scale industrial waste, the burning of leaves and trash in parks and open spaces, the use of bonfires during winter, and the burning of wood or the use of traditional stoves in the open.
"While firecrackers are permitted during festivals, BS-IV vehicles — which meet established environmental standards — are being made scapegoats," he adds.
Chhikara suggests that pollution control requires genuine and proactive monitoring on the ground, enabling the identification and interception of polluting vehicles directly on the roads — regardless of their age.
In reality, however, the administrative framework has weakened. Dedicated on-ground teams tasked with pollution checks have either been disbanded or reassigned to other administrative duties, leading to a significant decline in active, physical enforcement.
"Imposing bans solely based on a vehicle's year of manufacture — rather than assessing its actual technical condition or tailpipe emissions — is merely an administrative shortcut and a form of tokenism," he says.
The expert has demanded a high-level investigation into who provided such misleading and unscientific recommendations to the government, insisting that they be held accountable.
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