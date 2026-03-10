ETV Bharat / state

Iran–US–Israel Conflict: Commercial LPG Supply Halted In Bhopal; Hotels, Weddings Likely To Face Disruption

Bhopal: The impact of the ongoing Iran–US–Israel conflict has begun to reflect on domestic fuel logistics, with oil companies temporarily suspending the supply of commercial LPG cylinders. The move is expected to directly affect hotels, restaurants, street food vendors, and wedding venues in Bhopal and other parts of Madhya Pradesh.

Gas agency operators confirmed receiving instructions from oil marketing companies to halt commercial cylinder distribution until further notice. According to Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) officials, the decision has been taken as a precautionary measure to safeguard domestic LPG availability.

Sandeep Chawla, Area Manager at IOCL, said there is currently no gas shortage but added that the evolving war situation could disrupt supplies in the future. "Priority is being given to domestic consumers. If the conflict continues, LPG availability may become challenging," he said.

Earlier, oil companies had already extended the refill delivery cycle for domestic LPG cylinders to 25 days to prevent panic refilling and maintain stable supply.