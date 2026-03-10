Iran–US–Israel Conflict: Commercial LPG Supply Halted In Bhopal; Hotels, Weddings Likely To Face Disruption
Bhopal has nearly 2,500 restaurants and small-to-large hotels, along with at least 1,000 street food outlets that depend on commercial LPG cylinders.
Published : March 10, 2026
Bhopal: The impact of the ongoing Iran–US–Israel conflict has begun to reflect on domestic fuel logistics, with oil companies temporarily suspending the supply of commercial LPG cylinders. The move is expected to directly affect hotels, restaurants, street food vendors, and wedding venues in Bhopal and other parts of Madhya Pradesh.
Gas agency operators confirmed receiving instructions from oil marketing companies to halt commercial cylinder distribution until further notice. According to Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) officials, the decision has been taken as a precautionary measure to safeguard domestic LPG availability.
Sandeep Chawla, Area Manager at IOCL, said there is currently no gas shortage but added that the evolving war situation could disrupt supplies in the future. "Priority is being given to domestic consumers. If the conflict continues, LPG availability may become challenging," he said.
Earlier, oil companies had already extended the refill delivery cycle for domestic LPG cylinders to 25 days to prevent panic refilling and maintain stable supply.
The suspension is expected to severely impact the hospitality sector. Bhopal has nearly 2,500 restaurants and small-to-large hotels, along with around 1,000 street food outlets that depend on commercial LPG cylinders. The city reportedly consumes over 10,000 commercial cylinders daily, making the halt a major operational setback.
The development comes shortly after a price hike in commercial LPG cylinders, with rates increased from Rs 1,773 to Rs 1,888. Restaurant operators, meanwhile, have questioned the logic of stopping supply despite the recent price revision.
The timing of the decision has raised further concerns as the wedding season gathers pace after Holi. Bhopal has around 150 marriage gardens, many of which are already booked. Nearly 1,000 wedding ceremonies are scheduled in the coming weeks, and the disruption in LPG supply could affect catering and event arrangements.
The situation has prompted calls for government intervention to prevent a crisis during peak wedding season.
