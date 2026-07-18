ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Government Puts On Hold Tree Felling For Rishikesh-Bhaniawala Road Widening

Dehradun: Following massive protests from the concerned citizens, the Uttarakhand government has put on hold the chopping of 3,000 trees for the widening of the road between Bhaniawala and Rishikesh. It is now holding consultations with the central government. The government has come out stating that until a satisfactory consensus and an atmosphere of trust is established with all the stakeholders, the cutting of trees involved in this project will be suspended.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) claims that the proposed road widening is a major infrastructure project and proceedings were being carried out in accordance with the directives of the Uttarakhand High Court with regards to all the necessary statutory and environmental approvals and procedures. The NHAI claims that the project also includes provisions for wildlife conservation including a 3.5 km long elephant underpass and special culverts for the movement of small animals. This is aimed to help reduce man animal conflict and animal deaths in road accidents which are common along this route.

The state government has stated that development is essential, but no decision will be taken without considering the public sentiment, the environmental impact and local interests. The Chief Secretary and other officials have been directed to re-establish detailed dialogue with all the stakeholders including local citizens, public representatives and experts. Further action will be taken in full respect of the High Court's directives and decision. Furthermore, tree felling under this project will be suspended until a satisfactory consensus and trust is established with all the parties.