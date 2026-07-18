Uttarakhand Government Puts On Hold Tree Felling For Rishikesh-Bhaniawala Road Widening
The government said that until a satisfactory consensus and trust is established with all the stakeholders, the cutting of trees will remain suspended
Published : July 18, 2026 at 6:12 PM IST
Dehradun: Following massive protests from the concerned citizens, the Uttarakhand government has put on hold the chopping of 3,000 trees for the widening of the road between Bhaniawala and Rishikesh. It is now holding consultations with the central government. The government has come out stating that until a satisfactory consensus and an atmosphere of trust is established with all the stakeholders, the cutting of trees involved in this project will be suspended.
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) claims that the proposed road widening is a major infrastructure project and proceedings were being carried out in accordance with the directives of the Uttarakhand High Court with regards to all the necessary statutory and environmental approvals and procedures. The NHAI claims that the project also includes provisions for wildlife conservation including a 3.5 km long elephant underpass and special culverts for the movement of small animals. This is aimed to help reduce man animal conflict and animal deaths in road accidents which are common along this route.
The state government has stated that development is essential, but no decision will be taken without considering the public sentiment, the environmental impact and local interests. The Chief Secretary and other officials have been directed to re-establish detailed dialogue with all the stakeholders including local citizens, public representatives and experts. Further action will be taken in full respect of the High Court's directives and decision. Furthermore, tree felling under this project will be suspended until a satisfactory consensus and trust is established with all the parties.
देहरादून–ऋषिकेश फोर/सिक्स लेन परियोजना को लेकर पिछले कुछ दिनों से अनेक नागरिकों, पर्यावरण प्रेमियों एवं स्थानीय लोगों द्वारा व्यक्त की जा रही चिंताओं और सुझावों का मैंने गंभीरता से संज्ञान लिया है।— Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) July 18, 2026
यह परियोजना भारतीय राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग प्राधिकरण (NHAI) की एक महत्वपूर्ण अवसंरचना…
The government has stated that Uttarakhand's nature, public sentiment and the state's development are all equally important and it will proceed following dialogue, consensus and the broader public interest.
It needs to be pointed out that on July 17, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had met the concerned citizens opposing the proposed project during a visit to Dehradun. He promised to raise the issue in the Parliament. Rahul had gone straight to the site after attending the ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ program.
With Uttarakhand heading towards the assembly polls early next year, the opposition to this project has the potential to turn into a major poll issue.
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