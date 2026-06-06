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BAMS Student Moves MP High Court Seeking Permission To Wear Abaya During Exams

Jabalpur: A BAMS student from Mansarovar Ayurvedic Medical College in Bhopal has approached the Madhya Pradesh High Court after she was denied permission to appear for exams wearing an abaya, a traditional long, loose-fitting garment commonly worn by Muslim women.

The student, who has already missed two exam papers due to the controversy, approached the court to allow her to wear the traditional attire while taking exams. During a hearing on June 5, a single-judge bench of Justice Pranay Verma sought a response from the college administration regarding the matter.

The petitioner is a third-year BAMS student at Mansarovar Ayurvedic Medical College. According to her petition, for the last two years she has been sitting for exams with her abaya on; however, this year she has been denied despite wearing a uniform underneath and complying with other requirements.