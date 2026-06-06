BAMS Student Moves MP High Court Seeking Permission To Wear Abaya During Exams
The student, who has already missed two exam papers, has approached the court to allow her to wear the traditional attire while taking exams.
Published : June 6, 2026 at 9:02 PM IST
Jabalpur: A BAMS student from Mansarovar Ayurvedic Medical College in Bhopal has approached the Madhya Pradesh High Court after she was denied permission to appear for exams wearing an abaya, a traditional long, loose-fitting garment commonly worn by Muslim women.
The student, who has already missed two exam papers due to the controversy, approached the court to allow her to wear the traditional attire while taking exams. During a hearing on June 5, a single-judge bench of Justice Pranay Verma sought a response from the college administration regarding the matter.
The petitioner is a third-year BAMS student at Mansarovar Ayurvedic Medical College. According to her petition, for the last two years she has been sitting for exams with her abaya on; however, this year she has been denied despite wearing a uniform underneath and complying with other requirements.
Her counsel, advocate Purvi Asati, argued before the court that the issue is about the student's fundamental rights and that she should have the freedom to dress according to her religious beliefs. The plea further stated that the student has already missed two papers due to the ongoing controversy despite having paid all required academic fees.
The issue of religious attire in educational institutions has been in the conversation in recent years. In 2024, the Supreme Court of India examined the matter about wearing hijabs and burqas by a private college in Mumbai.
The court then observed that the educational institutions are not centres for religious activities and that the students can wear what keeps their faces uncovered. However, the court did not make any specific observations regarding the wearing of abayas, which is different from a burqa and the face is not covered like it is in the former attire.
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