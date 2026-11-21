ETV Bharat / state

Bamboo Instrument 'Rain Maker' Offers A Pause From Cacophony Of Daily Life

New Delhi: The sound of raindrops is known to relieve a person from stress and provide a peaceful experience. What if this sound was available when wanted? A small musical instrument on display at the ongoing India International Trade Fair 2026 (IITF) in Delhi captures the natural sound of raindrops.

This ‘Rain Maker’ is being showcased at a stall from Chhattisgarh at the Jute Pavilion and is generating a lot of interest among the visitors. Its unique feature is that when rotated slowly, it produces the sound of raindrops. The lentil grains inside it fall in unison, creating a sound that momentarily feels as if rain is falling closeby. It can be used for meditation, contemplation and creating a relaxing atmosphere.

Crowd At The Jute Pavilion (ETV Bharat)

It looks like a simple, long-tube musical instrument made from simple bamboo. But its sound is what makes it unique. It's filled with lentils, and when moved up and down slowly, the grains hit the inner surface and fall from one end to the other. This process produces a rain-like sound.

Its unique feature is that it requires no musical training or special technique to play. It's simply held in the hand and moved up and down slowly. The more smoothly and controlled the movement, the longer its sound can be enjoyed. Instead of a melody or song, it evokes the experience of sounds connected to nature.

Simple bamboo device

Krishna, who is demonstrating the instrument, said, "The Rain Maker is made from a long, sturdy bamboo tube where grains do not fall all at once but instead move slowly. The obstructing structure within the tube and the size of the lentil grains play a key role in determining the sound. The tube is filled with lentil grains and closed at both ends. When rotated upside down, the grains bounce against the internal structure as they descend, and this collision produces a distinctive continuous sound like that of raindrops falling."

At a time when there is a growing trend these days to use natural sounds during meditation and contemplation, this device facilitates this experience. Its users say that slowly rotating it for a few minutes and listening to it can create a calm and rhythmic atmosphere.