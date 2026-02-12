ETV Bharat / state

Dreams Woven In Bamboo: The Struggle Of Roadside Artisans In Bhubaneswar

Daliya’s father migrated from Andhra Pradesh to Bhubaneswar 60 years ago in search of a livelihood. He started his career from the art he had, and since then, generation after generation has survived through bamboo and cane work.

Along the roadside, the family cuts bamboo, shapes it and creates baskets, home decor items, deity worship products, bamboo figures used during Ravan effigy burnings, and curtains made of bamboo straws, sofas, tea tables and other utility items.

Among them is Y Daliya, now around 60 years old, who spends his days seated by the roadside, shaping bamboo into everyday essentials and decorative items. He lives with his wife, son and daughter. Due to financial constraints, he could not send his children to school, but trained them in bamboo craftsmanship so they could earn a living.

Bhubaneswar: On the streets of Odisha’s capital, Bhubaneswar, bamboo is more than just a material; it is a livelihood. For families who have migrated far from their native villages, bamboo carries their dreams of dignity, resilience, and hope.

Daliya said, “Our parents are no more. Our family came here from Andhra Pradesh decades ago. We have been making bamboo and cane products since childhood. Earlier, a piece of bamboo cost Rs 10; now it costs Rs 300, and the trolley fare costs Rs 60. We work on the roadside in heat, cold and also in rain. But rainy days are the hardest. We have not been given a house in the vending zone. We earn around Rs 500 to 1000 a day, and the family runs on it. Because of money, our children had to leave school halfway”.

He added that five to six baskets can be made from a single bamboo pole, and during festival seasons, the demand for bamboo nets and decorations increases, bringing better earnings. However, he noted that while demand for bamboo products has grown, artisans do not receive fair compensation.

Daliya also said that several political promises have been made to provide government assistance, but none have materialised. Despite many lands being allotted to many residents in Bhubaneswar, bamboo artisans like her have not received housing in vending zones.

Another artisan, Lakshmi, originally from Palasar in Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh, alleged, “Although we have been living here for many years, we are deprived of government assistance. We have been working on the roadside, but the government has not done anything for us”.

Customers, however, said that demand for bamboo and cane products has been increasing due to growing concerns about plastic pollution. One customer from the state capital said, “There is a lot of demand for cane-made chairs and baskets. The home furnishings are also very beautiful. I have a flower shop, and people will buy these products there too.'

Another customer said people from areas such as Nayapalli frequently visit to buy bamboo products, citing reasonable pricing and craftsmanship.

