Himachal Pradesh: Main Accused In Ex-MLA Shooting Case Escapes From Police Custody Near Delhi Border
Ajay, the main accused in the 2025 attack on Congress's former MLA Bambar Thakur, escaped police custody near Tikri Border; two constables were suspended.
Published : June 4, 2026 at 11:46 AM IST
Bilaspur: In a major development in the high-profile shooting case involving former Himachal Pradesh Congress MLA Bambar Thakur, the main accused and alleged sharpshooter, Ajay, has escaped from police custody. Taking the incident seriously, the Bilaspur Police administration has suspended two police constables with immediate effect for alleged negligence of duty.
According to police officials, a Bilaspur Police team had taken the arrested accused, Ajay, to Delhi for a court appearance in connection with the case. After completing the legal proceedings, the police team was bringing him back to Bilaspur when he managed to break free near the Delhi-Haryana border at Tikri and fled from the spot.
Sources said the accused suddenly attempted to escape by outsmarting the police personnel. Although the officers chased him, he managed to take advantage of the crowd and terrain to successfully evade capture. Senior police officials were immediately informed and an alert was issued in nearby areas.
Bilaspur SP Sandeep Dhawal said, "Accused Ajay escaped from Tikri Border while being brought back to Bilaspur after a court appearance in Delhi. Two police constables have been suspended for serious negligence in this matter. Police teams are actively searching for Ajay, and further investigation is underway."
Police have constituted special teams to trace the absconding accused. Efforts have been intensified in coordination with police agencies in Delhi, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh. The escape of a high-profile accused from police custody is being viewed as a serious lapse.
Based on the preliminary inquiry, the Bilaspur Police administration has suspended two constables who were assigned to guard the accused. A departmental investigation has also been initiated to determine how the accused managed to flee despite stringent security arrangements.
What Is The Case?
Police said that on March 14, 2025, Ajay and three accomplices allegedly attacked former MLA Bambar Thakur at his residence in Bilaspur. The accused reportedly opened indiscriminate fire outside the house and fired around 12 rounds. The alleged motive was to kill the former legislator.
Bambar Thakur narrowly escaped the attack, but his personal security officer, Sanjeev, sustained serious injuries. The incident had sent shockwaves across Himachal Pradesh and raised serious concerns about law and order in the state.
Following the shooting, Ajay had remained on the run for several months. Police teams conducted searches across multiple states before finally arresting him. His arrest was considered a major breakthrough for the police. However, his escape from custody has once again raised questions about police functioning and security procedures.
The escape of a high-profile and dangerous accused from police custody has raised serious concerns over security arrangements, particularly as he was wanted in a case involving attempted murder and organised crime. Senior police officers are reviewing the incident and examining possible lapses in security protocols.
Who Is Shooter Ajay?
According to police, Ajay was the main shooter in the attack on former Congress MLA Bambar Thakur on March 14, 2025. After a nearly a year-long manhunt, police teams arrested him in Rohtak, Haryana. He is believed to be a sharpshooter associated with the Bhau Gang.
His escape has triggered panic within the police department. Teams from Himachal Pradesh Police are in constant touch with their counterparts in Haryana, Punjab and Delhi to track him down.
Who Is Bambar Thakur?
Former Congress MLA Bambar Thakur began his political career in student politics and was associated with the NSUI during his college years. In 2007, he contested his first election as an Independent candidate against BJP leader J P Nadda and finished second, securing 13,453 votes and losing by 11,181 votes.
He later contested the 2012 Himachal Pradesh Assembly election from Bilaspur Sadar on a Congress ticket and won. The Congress fielded him again in the 2017 and 2022 Assembly elections, but he was defeated on both occasions.
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