ETV Bharat / state

Himachal Pradesh: Main Accused In Ex-MLA Shooting Case Escapes From Police Custody Near Delhi Border

Bilaspur: In a major development in the high-profile shooting case involving former Himachal Pradesh Congress MLA Bambar Thakur, the main accused and alleged sharpshooter, Ajay, has escaped from police custody. Taking the incident seriously, the Bilaspur Police administration has suspended two police constables with immediate effect for alleged negligence of duty.

According to police officials, a Bilaspur Police team had taken the arrested accused, Ajay, to Delhi for a court appearance in connection with the case. After completing the legal proceedings, the police team was bringing him back to Bilaspur when he managed to break free near the Delhi-Haryana border at Tikri and fled from the spot.

Sources said the accused suddenly attempted to escape by outsmarting the police personnel. Although the officers chased him, he managed to take advantage of the crowd and terrain to successfully evade capture. Senior police officials were immediately informed and an alert was issued in nearby areas.

Bilaspur SP Sandeep Dhawal said, "Accused Ajay escaped from Tikri Border while being brought back to Bilaspur after a court appearance in Delhi. Two police constables have been suspended for serious negligence in this matter. Police teams are actively searching for Ajay, and further investigation is underway."

Police have constituted special teams to trace the absconding accused. Efforts have been intensified in coordination with police agencies in Delhi, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh. The escape of a high-profile accused from police custody is being viewed as a serious lapse.

Based on the preliminary inquiry, the Bilaspur Police administration has suspended two constables who were assigned to guard the accused. A departmental investigation has also been initiated to determine how the accused managed to flee despite stringent security arrangements.

What Is The Case?

Police said that on March 14, 2025, Ajay and three accomplices allegedly attacked former MLA Bambar Thakur at his residence in Bilaspur. The accused reportedly opened indiscriminate fire outside the house and fired around 12 rounds. The alleged motive was to kill the former legislator.

Bambar Thakur narrowly escaped the attack, but his personal security officer, Sanjeev, sustained serious injuries. The incident had sent shockwaves across Himachal Pradesh and raised serious concerns about law and order in the state.