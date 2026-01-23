ETV Bharat / state

Balodabazar Steel Plant Blast: Compensation Of Rs 45 Lakh For Kin Of Deceased, Furnace Sealed

Balodabazar: A detailed investigation has been launched into a coal kiln explosion at a steel plant in Chhattisgarh's Baloda Bazar-Bhatapara district that killed six labourers and injured five others on Thursday, and the furnace has been sealed.

The factory management has announced a financial aid of Rs 45 lakh each for the families of the deceased and Rs 5 lakh for the injured, who are undergoing treatment at a burn treatment centre in Bilaspur.

Following the incident, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed deep sorrow and ordered an inquiry. Collector Deepak Soni and Superintendent of Police Bhavna Gupta had visited the site to assess the situation.

At the time of the accident, around 50 employees were working at the Real Ispat Sponge Iron Factory in Bakulahi village in Bhatapara rural area. According to eyewitnesses, a sudden loud explosion rocked the place and hot coal and debris erupted from the dust settling chamber. Workers in other parts of the plant managed to escape after hearing the blast, but those near the dust settling chamber and metal scrubber did not have chance to flee. Ash, heated to a temperature of 850 to 900 degrees Celsius, fell directly on six labourers, leaving them with severe burn injuries and they died on the spot. Five other laborers sustained serious burns and were somehow rescued. They were initially taken to the Bhatapara Community Health Centre for first aid before being referred to Bilaspur.

All the deceased and injured labourers hailed from Bihar and Jharkhand, and were related to each other. Plant HR head Rajesh Kumar Singh said these labourers had arrived in Balodabazar on January 8 in search of work and started working at the plant from January 9. Their families were immediately informed about the accident, he said. After autopsy, the bodies were sent to their respective villages at around 10 pm on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the plant management has announced compensation for the families of the deceased and injured labourers. Singh said Rs 25,000 each is being provided to the families of the deceased for the funeral rites along with cheques of Rs 20 lakh each.