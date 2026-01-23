Balodabazar Steel Plant Blast: Compensation Of Rs 45 Lakh For Kin Of Deceased, Furnace Sealed
Preliminary probe reveals violation of safety norms at the factory. Operation and maintenance work at kiln no. 1 have been prohibited under the Factories Act.
Published : January 23, 2026 at 2:04 PM IST
Balodabazar: A detailed investigation has been launched into a coal kiln explosion at a steel plant in Chhattisgarh's Baloda Bazar-Bhatapara district that killed six labourers and injured five others on Thursday, and the furnace has been sealed.
The factory management has announced a financial aid of Rs 45 lakh each for the families of the deceased and Rs 5 lakh for the injured, who are undergoing treatment at a burn treatment centre in Bilaspur.
Following the incident, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed deep sorrow and ordered an inquiry. Collector Deepak Soni and Superintendent of Police Bhavna Gupta had visited the site to assess the situation.
At the time of the accident, around 50 employees were working at the Real Ispat Sponge Iron Factory in Bakulahi village in Bhatapara rural area. According to eyewitnesses, a sudden loud explosion rocked the place and hot coal and debris erupted from the dust settling chamber. Workers in other parts of the plant managed to escape after hearing the blast, but those near the dust settling chamber and metal scrubber did not have chance to flee. Ash, heated to a temperature of 850 to 900 degrees Celsius, fell directly on six labourers, leaving them with severe burn injuries and they died on the spot. Five other laborers sustained serious burns and were somehow rescued. They were initially taken to the Bhatapara Community Health Centre for first aid before being referred to Bilaspur.
All the deceased and injured labourers hailed from Bihar and Jharkhand, and were related to each other. Plant HR head Rajesh Kumar Singh said these labourers had arrived in Balodabazar on January 8 in search of work and started working at the plant from January 9. Their families were immediately informed about the accident, he said. After autopsy, the bodies were sent to their respective villages at around 10 pm on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the plant management has announced compensation for the families of the deceased and injured labourers. Singh said Rs 25,000 each is being provided to the families of the deceased for the funeral rites along with cheques of Rs 20 lakh each.
"Company officials are visiting the families of the deceased and they would hand over the cheques to them. An additional compensation of Rs 25 lakh will be given to the families later. Thus, a total of Rs 45 lakh will be provided to each family of the deceased. The injured are being treated at the company's expense. They will also be given compensation of Rs 5 lakh each," Singh said.
Meanwhile, a preliminary investigation into the accident revealed serious violations of safety standards. Following this, an order has been issued under the Factories Act to immediately prohibit all operations and maintenance work at kiln no. 1. Assistant Director, Industrial Health and Safety, Balodabazar, inspected the factory with a joint team of Deputy Directors and other officials. During the inspection, the accident site was photographed and videographed.
The preliminary investigation clearly revealed that the factory management did not follow the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP). Workers were made to work in dangerous situation without shutting down the furnace. They were not provided with necessary safety training, supervision, and essential safety equipment such as heat-resistant aprons, safety shoes, and helmets. The manufacturing process and maintenance work in kiln No. 01 were in a state of imminent danger, probe revealed.
Thus, operation and maintenance work of kiln No. 1 have been prohibited under Section 40(2) of the Factories Act, 1948. This restriction will remain in effect until the factory management ensures safety arrangements and submits certified documents. The order also clarifies that during the prohibitory period, all workers employed at the factory must be paid their due wages and other allowances on the stipulated date.
On the other hand, Congress leaders have also formed an inquiry committee to investigate the Balodabazar plant accident. Constituted under the instructions of state Congress president Deepak Baij, the committee is headed by former minister Dhanendra Sahu and comprises Bhatapara MLA Indra Sao, Kasdol MLA Sandeep Sahu, Shailesh Nitin Dwivedi, Sumitra Dhritlahre, Hitendra Thakur, Sunil Maheshwari, and Mohd Siddiqui.
