Sandalwood Trees Worth Rs 5 Lakh Chopped And Stolen From Ashram In Chhattisgarh's Balod
Thieves broke into the farm and, taking advantage of the darkness of the night, chopped five precious sandalwood trees and made off with them.
Published : July 10, 2026 at 8:15 PM IST
Balod: Sandalwood trees worth lakhs of rupees were chopped and stolen from Maharishi Muktananda Ashram at Hathaud village in Chhattisgarh's Balod.
According to sources, the Saraswati Shishu Mandir School also operates within the Maharishi Muktananda Ashram premises. The Ashram management has a farm where sandalwood trees were grown under tight security. However, it did not deter thieves who broke into the farm and, taking advantage of the darkness of the night, chopped five precious sandalwood trees and made off with them. According to the Ashram management, the estimated market value of the stolen trees is estimated to be around Rs 5 lakh.
The incident has created panic on the Ashram premises and the surrounding areas. Acharya Pawan Sahu, the principal of the ashram, said, "A few years ago, 10 sandalwood trees were stolen from our ashram, but the police are yet to trace and arrest the culprits. Now, five more trees have been stolen. We demand that the police take the strictest possible action to prevent such incidents from recurring in the future."
Following this sensational theft, the ashram management filed a written complaint at Balod police station. Considering the seriousness of the incident, a police team inspected the spot.
"Based on the ashram management's complaint, a case has been registered and an investigation has begun. The estimated cost of the trees is estimated to be around Rs 5 lakh. Police is making continuous efforts to apprehend the accused as soon as possible," said Monica Thakur, ASP
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