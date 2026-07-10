ETV Bharat / state

Sandalwood Trees Worth Rs 5 Lakh Chopped And Stolen From Ashram In Chhattisgarh's Balod

Balod: Sandalwood trees worth lakhs of rupees were chopped and stolen from Maharishi Muktananda Ashram at Hathaud village in Chhattisgarh's Balod.

According to sources, the Saraswati Shishu Mandir School also operates within the Maharishi Muktananda Ashram premises. The Ashram management has a farm where sandalwood trees were grown under tight security. However, it did not deter thieves who broke into the farm and, taking advantage of the darkness of the night, chopped five precious sandalwood trees and made off with them. According to the Ashram management, the estimated market value of the stolen trees is estimated to be around Rs 5 lakh.

The incident has created panic on the Ashram premises and the surrounding areas. Acharya Pawan Sahu, the principal of the ashram, said, "A few years ago, 10 sandalwood trees were stolen from our ashram, but the police are yet to trace and arrest the culprits. Now, five more trees have been stolen. We demand that the police take the strictest possible action to prevent such incidents from recurring in the future."