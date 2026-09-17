ETV Bharat / state

Balod Farmer Gifts Life-Size Statue Of Suryakumar Yadav To The Cricketer

Balod: Demonstrating his passion for cricket, a farmer from Devghan village of Arjunda tehsil of Balod in Chhattisgarh travelled 1,300 km by road to Mumbai to gift a life-size statue of cricketer Suryakumar Yadav to the latter. The cement statue weighing four quintals was gifted by Lokendra Sahu on the occasion of Yadav’s birthday.

Yadav was amazed to see the massive statue placed in the cargo vehicle. He shared a video of the conversation with the farmer on Instagram, expressing his gratitude to Sahu, pointing out that the sculptors had captured the facial details perfectly. The cricketer assured Sahu that he would soon visit Chhattisgarh to meet his family.

"You have captured the height, face, and all the details very well. Thank you very much. I will come to Chhattisgarh soon," said Suryakumar, who represents Mumbai in the domestic circuit.