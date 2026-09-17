Balod Farmer Gifts Life-Size Statue Of Suryakumar Yadav To The Cricketer
Lokendra Sahu has installed life-size statues of 18 martyrs on his farm in Devghan village, which he wants to be unveiled by a cricketer.
Published : September 17, 2026 at 3:43 PM IST
Balod: Demonstrating his passion for cricket, a farmer from Devghan village of Arjunda tehsil of Balod in Chhattisgarh travelled 1,300 km by road to Mumbai to gift a life-size statue of cricketer Suryakumar Yadav to the latter. The cement statue weighing four quintals was gifted by Lokendra Sahu on the occasion of Yadav’s birthday.
Yadav was amazed to see the massive statue placed in the cargo vehicle. He shared a video of the conversation with the farmer on Instagram, expressing his gratitude to Sahu, pointing out that the sculptors had captured the facial details perfectly. The cricketer assured Sahu that he would soon visit Chhattisgarh to meet his family.
"You have captured the height, face, and all the details very well. Thank you very much. I will come to Chhattisgarh soon," said Suryakumar, who represents Mumbai in the domestic circuit.
Sahu's efforts aren't limited to his love for sports. A former cricketer himself, Sahu had trained in Mumbai 25 years ago with the dream of playing for the Indian team. This former sarpanch has installed life-size statues of 18 martyred soldiers on his farm in Devghan by spending Rs 10 lakh from his own pocket. These statues are of soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice during the Kargil operations, the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, in Pulwama, the Galwan Valley, and the Naxalite attacks in Chhattisgarh.
Sahu's goal is to instill patriotism in the new generation. He wants these statues of the martyrs to be unveiled by an Indian cricketer. He previously tried to meet Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar.
He explained that this statue presented to Yadav was created by sculptors Narendra Dewangan of Balod and Jaipal Thakur of Amarkantak in Madhya Pradesh.
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