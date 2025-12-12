ETV Bharat / state

Balloons From Pakistan Detected Near International Border In Rajasthan; Later Destroyed

Bikaner: Pakistani balloons were found in a farmer’s field in 17 KYD village of Khajuwala town, located along the India-Pakistan international border in Rajasthan’s Bikaner district. Attached to the balloons was a banner advertising the inauguration of a mall expo in Bahawalpur, Pakistan.

As soon as the farmer spotted the balloons, he alerted villagers, who gathered at the spot and informed the Khajuwala police.

Khajuwala SHO Surendra Pachar said police reached the location after receiving information from the villagers. The balloons were examined and later destroyed. He explained that Bahawalpur lies close to the India-Pakistan border and that, because of the prevailing wind blowing toward India, balloons released from the Pakistani side often drift into Indian territory. When the air pressure eventually drops, they descend to the ground.

Incidents of such balloons entering Indian territory have occurred several times in the past. Authorities have not been able to determine whether they were deliberately released toward India or simply carried there by wind patterns. Nevertheless, these sightings are not uncommon in the border region.