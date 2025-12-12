Balloons From Pakistan Detected Near International Border In Rajasthan; Later Destroyed
Balloons carrying banner of an expo at a Pakistani mall were recovered from a border village in Bikaner, prompting its destruction by police, heightened alert.
Published : December 12, 2025 at 3:02 PM IST
Bikaner: Pakistani balloons were found in a farmer’s field in 17 KYD village of Khajuwala town, located along the India-Pakistan international border in Rajasthan’s Bikaner district. Attached to the balloons was a banner advertising the inauguration of a mall expo in Bahawalpur, Pakistan.
As soon as the farmer spotted the balloons, he alerted villagers, who gathered at the spot and informed the Khajuwala police.
Khajuwala SHO Surendra Pachar said police reached the location after receiving information from the villagers. The balloons were examined and later destroyed. He explained that Bahawalpur lies close to the India-Pakistan border and that, because of the prevailing wind blowing toward India, balloons released from the Pakistani side often drift into Indian territory. When the air pressure eventually drops, they descend to the ground.
Incidents of such balloons entering Indian territory have occurred several times in the past. Authorities have not been able to determine whether they were deliberately released toward India or simply carried there by wind patterns. Nevertheless, these sightings are not uncommon in the border region.
Security Agencies Remain Vigilant
Despite no suspicious material being found in the latest incident, security agencies remain on alert due to the balloons’ connection to Pakistan. The balloons found in 17 KYD were thoroughly inspected before being destroyed.
Similar Cases Reported Earlier
Just a week ago, similar balloons were recovered in the towns of Khajuwala and Lunkaransar in Bikaner. A day earlier, a similar incident was reported in Karanpur of Ganganagar district.
