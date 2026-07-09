ETV Bharat / state

Ballon Seller Dies In Explosion, Four Kids Injured In Haryana's Nuh

Nuh: A balloon seller died while he was filling hydrogen gas in balloons at Jamalgarh village at Nuh district of Haryana on Thursday.

Four children were injured in the mishap. According to sources, the deceased, identified as 44-year-old Mustaq, son of Fazru, a resident of Mamalika, traveled from one village to another selling balloons using a hydrogen gas cylinder attached to his bike.

On Thursday afternoon, he was selling balloons in Jamalgarh village. While filling the balloons with hydrogen gas, the tank exploded with a loud bang. The explosion was so powerful that the tank landed about 300 metres away.

Hearing the sound, people rushed to the spot. Mustaq was seriously injured in the accident along with four children. They were immediately rushed to the Government Hospital in Punhana by a Dial-112 police vehicle, where doctors declared Mustaq dead.