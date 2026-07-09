Ballon Seller Dies In Explosion, Four Kids Injured In Haryana's Nuh
The deceased was filling balloons with hydrogen gas when the tank exploded with a loud bang resulting in his death.
Published : July 9, 2026 at 6:36 PM IST
Nuh: A balloon seller died while he was filling hydrogen gas in balloons at Jamalgarh village at Nuh district of Haryana on Thursday.
Four children were injured in the mishap. According to sources, the deceased, identified as 44-year-old Mustaq, son of Fazru, a resident of Mamalika, traveled from one village to another selling balloons using a hydrogen gas cylinder attached to his bike.
On Thursday afternoon, he was selling balloons in Jamalgarh village. While filling the balloons with hydrogen gas, the tank exploded with a loud bang. The explosion was so powerful that the tank landed about 300 metres away.
Hearing the sound, people rushed to the spot. Mustaq was seriously injured in the accident along with four children. They were immediately rushed to the Government Hospital in Punhana by a Dial-112 police vehicle, where doctors declared Mustaq dead.
Those injured in the mishap are Gulfam (3), son of Dilshad; Imtiaz (8), son of Jekam;, Joya Jekam (4), all residents of Jamalgarh, and Mujji (4), son of Sajid, a resident of Bandholi.
Gulfam, is stated to be in critical condition and is undergoing treatment at the hospital. Following the incident, police cordoned off the entire area for security reasons.
Police said the exact cause of the explosion will be investigated by a team of bomb disposal squad and technical experts. "The body of the deceased has been sent to Al Afia Hospital in Nuh for postmortem. Further legal action will be taken based on the postmortem report," said a police officer.
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