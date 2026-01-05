ETV Bharat / state

Ballari Violence: 'Postmortem On Deceased Congress Worker's Body Conducted Twice', Alleges Union Minister

Bengaluru: Union Minister Haradanahalli Devegowda Kumaraswamy on Monday alleged that the postmortem on the body of a Congress worker, who died in the firing at Ballari, was conducted twice in an alleged bid to shift the blame on BJP MLA Gali Janardhan Reddy.

Speaking to reporters here, Kumaraswamy sought to know on whose behest the second postmortem was conducted. "On whose order or behest, was the second postmortem conducted? What was the need? What were the findings from both the postmortems? Place all the information before the people," Kumaraswamy urged the government.

Further he said, "As per the information I have received, in the first postmortem, no bullet was removed from the deceased's body. But in the postmortem conducted for the second time, a bullet was found. It appears that it was done in order to substantiate the allegation made in a complaint that Janardhan Reddy himself fired at the crowd," Kumaraswamy said.

Congress worker Rajashekhar died on January 1 in a firing during a clash between the supporters of Congress MLA Nara Bharat Reddy and BJP workers over putting up banners in front of the residence of BJP MLA Gali Janardhan Reddy in Ballari

Kumaraswamy alleged that the failure on the part of police resulted in the clashes which could have been avoided with prompt precautionary actions. "The local tehsildar had recommended clamping prohibitory orders. But his recommendation was overlooked. A lathi-charge would have helped disperse the crowd. But the police chose to remain silent. The police did not even act when Satish Reddy, a close associate of Bharat Reddy, along with a few supporters trespassed into Janardhan Reddy's residence. All these things make us believe that the clashes were pre-planned," he said.