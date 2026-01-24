Ballari Model House Fire: Police Arrest Eight Including Six Minors
Police said the accused had been to the house to shoot reels and click photos and the fire was reportedly caused by a cigarette.
Published : January 24, 2026 at 8:42 PM IST
Ballari: Police have arrested eight persons, including six minors, in connection with the fire incident that occurred at the model house in G Square Layout belonging to MLA Janardhana Reddy.
"A total of eight persons have been taken into custody. Six of them are minors. We are checking the documents to ascertain their age," said Ballari Zone IGP PS Harsha.
A case had been registered at the Bellari Rural police station based on the complaint of site engineer Rizwan who stated eight to 10 miscreants set the house on fire. He said assets worth Rs 1.25 crores were burnt to ashes in the fire.
Ballari SP Suman Pannekar said the model house of the legislator remains unoccupied. "We have taken into custody eight people in connection with the incident. Six of them are minors and two are adults. The accused had visited the house for recording reels and clicking photos," the SP said.
Pannekar said, "The accused had gone to the first floor of the model house for a photo shoot. It is suspected that the fire was caused by a cigarette. Two of the accused had come from Mumbai. None of them have a political background. Further investigation will be carried out."
Responding to the incident, Janardhana Reddy said, "It is wrong to say there was no security. The security staff had shot a video of the boys running away. Why did miscreants set fire to it. What did they gain from this? This is a politically motivated act. I will discuss this in the House on Tuesday."
Also Read
Ballari Firing Fallout: IPS Suman Pennekar Appointed As New SP, DIG Transferred