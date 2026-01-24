ETV Bharat / state

Ballari Model House Fire: Police Arrest Eight Including Six Minors

Ballari: Police have arrested eight persons, including six minors, in connection with the fire incident that occurred at the model house in G Square Layout belonging to MLA Janardhana Reddy.

"A total of eight persons have been taken into custody. Six of them are minors. We are checking the documents to ascertain their age," said Ballari Zone IGP PS Harsha.

A case had been registered at the Bellari Rural police station based on the complaint of site engineer Rizwan who stated eight to 10 miscreants set the house on fire. He said assets worth Rs 1.25 crores were burnt to ashes in the fire.