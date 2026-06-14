ETV Bharat / state

Ballari Man Murdered For Sending Obscene Videos To Married Woman

Police said Basavanagouda suddenly went missing on the night of June 7 and his semi-charred body was found next to the Shivapura-Thambrahalli LLC canal under Moka police station limits the next morning. Initially, it was suspected to be a murder related to a love affair. However, when the police intensified the investigation, the truth was revealed, shocking the people of the district.

The deceased has been identified as Basavanagouda Patil, who worked in a private lab. The accused, Dodda Basavanagouda, his wife Shwetha and her brother Vijay have been arrested.

Ballari: A 26-year-old man was brutally murdered in Karnataka's Ballari for harassing a married woman by sending obscene videos and forcing her to cooperate with him, police said on Sunday.

As per the investigation, Basavanagouda had been sending obscene videos to Shwetha for the past one year and mentally harassing her to cooperate with him. Fed up with this behaviour, Shweta informed Dodda Basavanagouda and Vijay about the matter. The trio hatched a plan to murder Basavanagouda.

On June 7, Basavanagouda was called by Shweta to a deserted area near Moka. When he reached there, her husband and brother, who had been lurking, tied Basavanagouda's neck with a rope and brutally murdered him. Later, they took the body to a deserted area about 10 kilometres away from the spot, set it on fire and tried to destroy the evidence. Subsequently, the trio fled to Bengaluru, police said.

When the deceased's mobile was examined, it was found that he had sent obscene messages to many women. "The three accused were arrested based on mobile tower location, call details and by continuously tracking who the messages were being sent to. The accused confessed to committing the crime during questioning," a police official said.

Ballari Superintendent of Police Suman D Pennekar said all three accused, who had fled to Bengaluru, have been arrested and remanded in judicial custody. The investigation into the case is continuing, he added.