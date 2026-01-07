ETV Bharat / state

Ballari Firing Fallout: IPS Suman Pennekar Appointed As New SP, DIG Transferred

Ballari: Amidst an ongoing war of words between the Congress and the BJP over the January 1 clashes in Karnataka's Ballari district, the state government on Wednesday appointed a new Superintendent of Police (SP) for the district. The DIG Ballari Range has also been transferred.

2013-batch IPS officer Suman Pennekar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Intelligence, has been appointed as the new Ballari SP in place of Pavan Nejjur, who was placed under suspension on January 2 on charges of dereliction of duties following clashes that led to the death of a Congress worker. Nejjur had taken charge as Ballari SP on January 1, the day clashes broke out.

In an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms on January 7, Vartika Katiyar, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Ballari Range has been shunted out and Inspector General of Police P S Harsha, who was awaiting posting, has been appointed in her place. Vartika has been posted as DIG, Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement.