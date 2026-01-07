Ballari Firing Fallout: IPS Suman Pennekar Appointed As New SP, DIG Transferred
A Congress worker was killed in a gunshot during clashes between supporters of MLAs Nara Bharat Reddy and Janardhan Reddy in Ballari on January 1.
Ballari: Amidst an ongoing war of words between the Congress and the BJP over the January 1 clashes in Karnataka's Ballari district, the state government on Wednesday appointed a new Superintendent of Police (SP) for the district. The DIG Ballari Range has also been transferred.
2013-batch IPS officer Suman Pennekar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Intelligence, has been appointed as the new Ballari SP in place of Pavan Nejjur, who was placed under suspension on January 2 on charges of dereliction of duties following clashes that led to the death of a Congress worker. Nejjur had taken charge as Ballari SP on January 1, the day clashes broke out.
In an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms on January 7, Vartika Katiyar, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Ballari Range has been shunted out and Inspector General of Police P S Harsha, who was awaiting posting, has been appointed in her place. Vartika has been posted as DIG, Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement.
Notably, Pennekar had come to the limelight four years ago for maintaining law and order in a 'Lady Singham' style during her tenure as SP of Uttara Kannada district. She was a nightmare to the illegal traffickers of the district and had registered a total of 14 cases in one month, putting all traffickers behind bars.
On January 1, clashes broke out between the supporters of Congress MLA Nara Bharat Reddy and BJP MLA Janardhan Reddy near the residence of the latter over putting up banners of a programme to unveil the newly installed statue of Maharshi Valmiki. Congress worker Rajashekhar died after the private gunman of Bharat Redddy's associate opened fire when clashes seemed going out of control. Also police used tear gas to bring the situation under control following reports of stone-pelting.
Nearly 26 people and the private gunman were arrested in connection with the incident and search is still on for the remaining accused.
