Ballari Firing Case: Congress Worker Died, CM Orders Probe, HM Seeks Accountability

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said a detailed investigation has been ordered into the Ballari firing incident to establish whose gun was used and how a Congress worker lost his life during a clash near the residence of former minister G Janardhan Reddy.

Speaking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha, Siddaramaiah said the key issue was identifying the source of the bullet. "It must be known whether the firing was from a BJP gun or a Congress gun. Only a proper investigation can establish this. That is why I have asked officials to probe the incident and submit a report," Siddaramaiah said.

Responding to information shared by the police that a private bullet may have caused the death, Siddaramaiah said security personnel were carrying licensed weapons. "They fired in the air, but the bullet hit a person. Rajasekhar has died. We need to know from which gun the bullet came," he said, adding that accountability would be fixed after the investigation.

One Killed in Banner Dispute Near Janardhan Reddy's House

The incident occurred on Thursday night in the Ambabhavi area of Ballari during a dispute over putting up banners near Janardhan Reddy's residence. Supporters of Congress MLA Bharath Reddy and Janardhan Reddy reportedly clashed, leading to stone pelting and firing. Congress worker Rajasekhar was hit by a bullet and died.

Ballari district in-charge minister Zameer Ahmed Khan said the incident should not have happened. "It was a small issue related to banner installation that escalated. Our party worker lost his life in the firing. Police are investigating, and action will be taken against those responsible," he said.

Zameer Khan said he briefed the Chief Minister about the incident. "The Chief Minister was upset and questioned why a small matter turned so serious. He even expressed displeasure with me. The situation is now under control," he added.