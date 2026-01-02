Ballari Firing Case: Congress Worker Died, CM Orders Probe, HM Seeks Accountability
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, while speaking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha, said the key issue was identifying the source of the bullet.
Published : January 2, 2026 at 7:24 PM IST
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said a detailed investigation has been ordered into the Ballari firing incident to establish whose gun was used and how a Congress worker lost his life during a clash near the residence of former minister G Janardhan Reddy.
Speaking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha, Siddaramaiah said the key issue was identifying the source of the bullet. "It must be known whether the firing was from a BJP gun or a Congress gun. Only a proper investigation can establish this. That is why I have asked officials to probe the incident and submit a report," Siddaramaiah said.
Responding to information shared by the police that a private bullet may have caused the death, Siddaramaiah said security personnel were carrying licensed weapons. "They fired in the air, but the bullet hit a person. Rajasekhar has died. We need to know from which gun the bullet came," he said, adding that accountability would be fixed after the investigation.
One Killed in Banner Dispute Near Janardhan Reddy's House
The incident occurred on Thursday night in the Ambabhavi area of Ballari during a dispute over putting up banners near Janardhan Reddy's residence. Supporters of Congress MLA Bharath Reddy and Janardhan Reddy reportedly clashed, leading to stone pelting and firing. Congress worker Rajasekhar was hit by a bullet and died.
Ballari district in-charge minister Zameer Ahmed Khan said the incident should not have happened. "It was a small issue related to banner installation that escalated. Our party worker lost his life in the firing. Police are investigating, and action will be taken against those responsible," he said.
Zameer Khan said he briefed the Chief Minister about the incident. "The Chief Minister was upset and questioned why a small matter turned so serious. He even expressed displeasure with me. The situation is now under control," he added.
Four Cases Registered, Private Guns Seized
Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara said it was too early to fix responsibility. "A person has died after being hit by a bullet fired from a revolver. Who fired the shot will be known only after investigation," he said in Tumakuru.
He said preliminary information suggested that someone from the crowd may have fired the shot. "All gunmen present at the spot have been identified, and their weapons have been seized. CCTV footage is being examined," he said.
Additional Director General of Police for Law and Order, R Hitendra, said four cases have been registered, including one suo motu case.
"These include a case related to the death, a complaint alleging insult to Maharshi Valmiki, and an attempt to murder case," he said.
Police clarified that only tear gas was used by the force and that five private firearms and recovered bullets have been seized for forensic examination. Prohibitory orders were imposed following the clash, but senior police officials later confirmed that the situation in Ballari is now under control and there is no further disturbance.
