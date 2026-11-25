ETV Bharat / state

Baliyatra: Trader From West Bengal Drowns In Mahanadi In Odisha's Cuttack

Representational image ( ETV Bharat )

Cuttack: A trader from West Bengal, who had been to the famous Baliyatra in Odisha's Cuttack for business, drowned in Mahanadi river on Wednesday.

The deceased, identified as Shankar Mistri (24) was a resident of 24 Parganas in West Bengal. He had been to the maritime trade fair for business and had gone to the banks of the river to bathe. Sources said he slipped, fell into the river and went missing. Other traders informed the Fire department whose personnel launched a search operation and took out Mistri from the river after two hours.

Mistri was rushed to a hospital in the city where doctors declared him brought dead. According to Fire Department official Prashant Dhal, Mistri had gone to the banks of the river at around 12:20 pm on Wednesday to bathe. "It is possible that he slipped causing him to drown and go missing in the river," he said. The traders who have set up stalls at the fair held the district administration responsible for Mistri's death and demanded compensation for his family. "During Baliyatra, many traders use the banks of the river to attend to nature's calls and bathe. However, the necessary measures that should have been implemented along the riverbank have not been taken," alleged Sudhir Rout, a resident of Cuttack.