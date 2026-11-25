Baliyatra: Trader From West Bengal Drowns In Mahanadi In Odisha's Cuttack
The 24-year-old trader had been to the banks of the river to bathe when he slipped and went missing, reports Narayan Sahu.
Published : November 25, 2026 at 5:14 PM IST
Cuttack: A trader from West Bengal, who had been to the famous Baliyatra in Odisha's Cuttack for business, drowned in Mahanadi river on Wednesday.
The deceased, identified as Shankar Mistri (24) was a resident of 24 Parganas in West Bengal. He had been to the maritime trade fair for business and had gone to the banks of the river to bathe. Sources said he slipped, fell into the river and went missing. Other traders informed the Fire department whose personnel launched a search operation and took out Mistri from the river after two hours.
Mistri was rushed to a hospital in the city where doctors declared him brought dead. According to Fire Department official Prashant Dhal, Mistri had gone to the banks of the river at around 12:20 pm on Wednesday to bathe. "It is possible that he slipped causing him to drown and go missing in the river," he said.
The traders who have set up stalls at the fair held the district administration responsible for Mistri's death and demanded compensation for his family. "During Baliyatra, many traders use the banks of the river to attend to nature's calls and bathe. However, the necessary measures that should have been implemented along the riverbank have not been taken," alleged Sudhir Rout, a resident of Cuttack.
Sudhir said thousands of traders from across the country arrive in the city for the fair, yet the administration has failed to make any arrangements for their convenience. He there were no warning signs or notices from the administration prohibiting bathing in the river, nor was anyone there to stop the trader.
A trader Himanshu Dash alleged the untoward incident occurred due to administrative negligence. Meanwhile, no response has yet been received from the administration on the incident. The incident comes a day after an elderly man reportedly suffered a heart attack amid the heavy rush at the festival, raising further concerns over emergency arrangements at the crowded event.
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